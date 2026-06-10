US Central Command (CENTCOM) said it has completed a series of strikes against Iranian military targets following the downing of a US Army Apache helicopter, marking a new escalation in tensions between Washington and Tehran.

In a statement posted on X, CENTCOM said the operation was conducted on June 9 at the direction of the Commander in Chief and targeted Iranian air defense, surveillance and command infrastructure near the Strait of Hormuz. The strikes came as the United States said it was responding to recent attacks on U.S. forces and international shipping in regional waters. Donald Trump Says US ‘Must’ Respond After Iran Downed Army Helicopter Near Strait of Hormuz.

US Strikes on Iran Over

CENTCOM Says Attack on Iran Has Concluded

Minutes after reports of the operation emerged, CENTCOM announced that the strikes had ended. “CENTCOM forces struck Iranian air defense, ground control stations, and surveillance radar sites near the Strait of Hormuz with precision munitions from U.S. Air Force and Navy fighter jets,” it said in a statement.

“The operation was a proportional response to recent attacks on U.S. forces and international commercial ships transiting regional waters,” CENTCOM said. "U.S. forces remain vigilant and postured to defend against unjustified Iranian aggression," it said. According to CENTCOM, the strikes were carried out in response to the previous day's downing of a US Army Apache helicopter. US-Iran Nuclear Deal: Donald Trump Claims Agreement Is Close, Says Tehran Ready to Accept Anti-Nuclear Terms.

Iran Claims Retaliatory Drone Attacks

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it responded by launching drones toward US military facilities in Bahrain and Kuwait. According to Iranian state television, the IRGC said: "Early this morning, the war-mongering American regime attacked several points in Jask, Sirik, and Qeshm under false pretenses, damaging a telecommunications tower in Sirik and destroying two water tanks in the Bemani district of the city."

"In response to this evil move by the enemy, the fighters of the Revolutionary Guards Navy launched a drone attack on the Fifth Naval Fleet in Bahrain and the Ali Al-Salem Base in Kuwait at 2:30 a.m."

The Guard added that clashes were continuing and warned that if US attacks persist, "heavier responses are on the way." Neither US officials nor authorities in Bahrain and Kuwait immediately confirmed the reported drone attacks.

Explosions Reported on Qeshm Island

As tensions mounted, explosions were reported on Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran's semiofficial Mehr news agency reported: "The sound of explosions have been heard on Qeshm Island several times."

"Before this, the sound of explosions were heard in Bandar Abbas, Sirik and Jask." The reports could not be independently verified.

Strategic Importance of the Strait of Hormuz

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most important maritime chokepoints, serving as a key route for global oil and gas shipments. Any military activity in the area is closely watched by international markets and regional governments.

The latest exchange between the United States and Iran comes amid heightened security concerns across the Gulf region, where US military assets and commercial shipping routes remain vulnerable to escalation.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of US CENTCOM). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2026 07:21 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).