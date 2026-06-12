US: Former NYPD Detective Admits to Having S*x With Woman He Arrested Hours Prior, Sending Flirty Messages to 2 Crime Victims

A former New York City Police Department detective has been sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to charges that he sent inappropriate messages to victims of crimes and engaged in a s*xual encounter with a woman shortly after arresting her. Matthew Lambert, 33, entered a guilty plea in Manhattan Criminal Court to three counts of official misconduct and one count of receiving unlawful gratuities, according to the Manhattan District Attorney's Office.

Lambert was sentenced to two years of probation, and he is required to complete counselling and 100 hours of community service. As a condition of his plea, Lambert is permanently barred from seeking recertification to work as a police officer in the state of New York. US Shocker: Administrative Assistant Has S*xual Contact With High School Student, Tells Victim ‘I Am Crazy About You’; Arrested.

Misconduct Involving Crime Victims

According to prosecutors, Lambert joined the NYPD in 2014 and rose to the rank of detective within the 13th Precinct Detective Squad in 2022. The criminal charges stem from a pattern of behaviour spanning several months in 2024 while he was handling active investigations. In March 2024, Lambert was assigned to investigate a missing package complaint. Court records show he used his department-issued phone over the ensuing months to send flirtatious messages to the woman who reported the theft. “Not to be inappropriate, but do people tell you that you look way younger than you are," he wrote in one message. In subsequent texts, Lambert asked, "Celebration drinks when this is over?” He followed up by writing, "If you say no, I'm still gonna work hard on your case. I promise."

In a separate message, Lambert admitted he was "nervous to ask you out," noting the circumstances of being in charge of her case. The victim eventually blocked his phone number. During the same month, Lambert was assigned to an assault investigation, where he targeted the victim with similar communications. "You are absolutely beautiful," Lambert texted the assault victim, according to the release. "I was shocked when I met you. I mean no disrespect to you and your relationship. I'm saying this in a respectful way. If that's even possible."

Exploitation of an Arrested Individual

The investigation further revealed that in May 2024, Lambert arrested a woman on a charge of petit larceny. While processing her paperwork at the station house, Lambert told the woman he could likely ensure her release from custody with a desk appearance ticket rather than transferring her to central booking for arraignment. Before walking her out of the station, Lambert showed the woman a photograph of his p*nis and issued the appearance ticket. As they exited, he stated, “I told you I was going to get you out".

Later that day, Lambert contacted the woman via text message, stating, "If you want I could come say hello. Up to you. You tell me if you want me to." According to the District Attorney's Office, Lambert then drove to her residence, where the two engaged in s*xual intercourse inside his vehicle. Following the encounter, he messaged her, "You're so cool," and, "Thanks for hanging out".

Resignation and Legal Aftermath

The NYPD initiated an internal investigation into Lambert's conduct before referring the matter to the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. Lambert subsequently resigned from the department in December 2025. Under the terms of the plea agreement, his resignation has officially been categorised as a "removal for cause," cementing the state-level ban on his future employment in law enforcement. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg strongly criticised Lambert's actions following the sentencing hearing. US Shocker: Florida Man Blames ‘Rough S*x’ After Wife Is Found Dead in Blood-Soaked Home, Arrested.

“The defendant's disturbing conduct is unacceptable for a member of law enforcement,” Bragg said. “In addition to sending extremely inappropriate messages to victims while he was investigating their cases, he abused his power to engage in a s*xual encounter with a woman he had arrested just hours earlier." Bragg added that such behaviour severely damages public trust in the criminal justice system and compromises public safety by discouraging individuals from reporting crimes.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 09:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).