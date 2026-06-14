US Marine Corps F/A-18 Hornet Fighter Jet Crashes Near Rimrock Lake in Washington, Sparks Wildfire (See Video and Pics)

A US Marine Corps F/A-18 Hornet fighter jet crashed in a forested area near Rimrock Lake in Washington on Saturday afternoon, June 13, triggering a wildfire and prompting emergency campground evacuations. The pilot, who was conducting a routine training mission, successfully ejected before the impact and was transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries. First responders and wildland firefighting crews descended on the scene to contain the resulting blaze and secure nearby structures.

Fighter Jet Crash and Resulting Wildfire

The aviation mishap occurred at approximately 12:00 PM within the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, roughly halfway between Yakima and Mount Rainier National Park. The impact of the fighter jet sparked a wildland blaze, designated the Pine Tree Fire, which grew to at least two acres by late afternoon. USS Gerald R Ford To Leave West Asia Region: US Aircraft Carrier Likely To Exit Middle East As Iran Talks Stagnate, Says Report.

Naches Fire Is Currently on Scene of a Down Military Aircraft in the Area of Rimrock Lake

The Naches Fire Department (NFD), alongside ground crews from the US Forest Service, immediately initiated suppression tactics. Air support assets, including multiple helicopters, were deployed into the evening to combat the flames from above.

Fighter Jet Crashes Near Rimrock Lake in Yakima County

BREAKING: Reports of fighter jet crash near Rimrock Lake in Yakima County, Washington pic.twitter.com/eYfvQsUJqI — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) June 13, 2026

Evacuations and Structural Protection

By 4:00 PM, emergency personnel had successfully completed structural protection measures for the Bear Creek Cabins, preventing the wildfire from spreading to the local properties. Due to the shifting nature of the fire and the presence of emergency operations, local law enforcement instituted strict safety measures. First responders evacuated campers from the immediate vicinity of Rimrock Lake, and the Yakima County Sheriff's Office closed the Forest Road 1200 system on the south side of the reservoir. Authorities advised the public to avoid the area for the foreseeable future. American Airlines Flight AA735 Makes Emergency Landing at London Heathrow After Reported Lightning Strike Over Manchester.

Background and Next Steps

The downed aircraft was identified as an F/A-18 Hornet assigned to Marine Aircraft Group 11, based out of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego, California. The 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing confirmed that the incident is classified as a non-fatal aviation mishap, and an official military investigation into the cause of the crash is currently underway. The Yakima County Sheriff's Office noted that military agencies are deploying personnel and recovery resources to the site. Local fire officials announced that ground tenders would monitor the perimeter overnight, with crews scheduled to return Sunday morning to conduct mop-up operations and ensure no hot spots reignite the dense forest terrain.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2026 07:24 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).