White House UFC Event Security Threat Foiled by FBI, Says Kash Patel; Several in Custody

Multiple individuals have been taken into custody after the FBI disrupted an alleged plot targeting a UFC event held at the White House, FBI Director Kash Patel said on Tuesday, June 16. Officials said the suspected plan was uncovered ahead of the event and involved coordinated threats directed at Washington, D.C.

The development comes amid heightened concerns over political violence in the United States, following several recent security incidents involving public officials and high-profile events. Law enforcement agencies said the investigation led to a multi-state operation and prevented what they described as a potential coordinated attack. Donald Trump 80th Birthday: US President Celebrates His Birthday With Iran Deal and UFC Cage Fights at White House.

FBI Disrupts Alleged Plot Against White House UFC Event

On June 10, FBI and our law enforcement partners became aware of a potential threat to the UFC America 250 event in Washington, D.C. involving individuals outside of the National Capital Region – and thanks to the rapid action of this FBI, our partners, and the Department of… pic.twitter.com/PbWkIk1Lr5 — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) June 16, 2026

FBI Says Threat Detected Before White House UFC Event

Driving the investigation, federal officials said they became aware of a potential threat on June 10 involving individuals outside the National Capital Region. He said that "thanks to the rapid action of this FBI, our partners, and the Department of Justice in a multi-state operation, multiple individuals are now in custody and allegedly planned attacks were stopped cold."

FBI Director Kash Patel made the comments in a post on X, saying the operation involved cooperation with multiple federal and local agencies. A law enforcement source told CBS News that at least five people are currently in custody. How Donald Trump Is Celebrating His 80th Birthday at the White House.

Alleged Plot Details Under Investigation

According to two sources cited by CBS News, the alleged plot included plans to use explosive-laden drones targeting buildings in the area. The sources also said snipers were allegedly intended to target crowds as they fled, followed by a "second wave" involving an attempt to storm a White House gate. Authorities have not independently confirmed these details in court filings, and the investigation remains ongoing.

How the Investigation Began

A law enforcement source said the investigation began after a relative of one of the suspects contacted authorities, expressing concern about discussions involving potential activity in Washington, D.C.

That tip reportedly led investigators to an Ohio man and an informal network of individuals communicating through a Signal chat group. Additional arrests were made as the investigation expanded across multiple states.

Secret Service Director Sean Curran said the agency worked closely with the FBI during the investigation. He stated that formal details of the case would be presented in court filings. Officials said the coordinated response was part of standard security procedures for large-scale public events in the capital.

The White House hosted a UFC event on Sunday as part of broader celebrations marking the nation’s 250th anniversary. President Trump, members of his administration and family attended the event, which coincided with his 80th birthday. Thousands of spectators gathered on the South Lawn for the event, where the president was seated in the front row.

The alleged plot comes amid heightened security concerns following several recent incidents involving political violence. These include a shooting near a White House checkpoint last month, as well as an earlier incident involving the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. Authorities said investigations into the latest case are ongoing, and further details are expected to be presented in court proceedings.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2026 06:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).