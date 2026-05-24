Who Was Nasire Best? Maryland Man Killed by Secret Service Near White House Believed He Was Jesus Christ

Nasire Best has been identified by multiple US media reports as the gunman involved in the shooting near the White House on Saturday evening. The 21-year-old Maryland resident was shot dead by Secret Service officers after allegedly opening fire near a security checkpoint while President Donald Trump was inside the White House.

According to reports, Best used a revolver and managed to fire only a few shots before Secret Service personnel retaliated. He was initially rushed to George Washington University Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Authorities have not officially confirmed a motive behind the attack. However, Reuters described Best as an “emotionally disturbed” individual, while the New York Post reported that he believed he was an incarnation of Jesus Christ. White House Shooting: Secret Service Shoots Dead Armed Man Near Executive Complex.

Who Was Nasire Best?

Nasire Best was a 21-year-old resident of Maryland who had reportedly come to the attention of the Secret Service on multiple occasions before the shooting incident near the White House.

According to Fox News, Best had previously been detained by the Secret Service on June 26, 2025, after allegedly flagging down agents and making threats. He was reportedly detained again on July 10, 2025, for entering a restricted area near the White House despite a court order directing him to stay away from the premises. White House Security Scare: Lockdown Imposed After Secret Service Shoots Armed Individual Near National Mall Following Confrontation.

Reports also claimed that Best had a history of erratic behaviour and was believed to be mentally disturbed. The New York Post stated that he reportedly believed he was Jesus Christ.

White House Shooting Incident

The shooting took place near 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW, close to the White House complex. The Secret Service said the suspect pulled a weapon from his bag and began firing, prompting officers to return fire.

“Shortly after 6 p.m Saturday an individual in the area of 17th street and Pennsylvania Avenue pulled a weapon from his bag and began firing,” the Secret Service said in a statement.

“Secret Service Police returned fire striking the suspect who was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.”

A bystander was also injured during the exchange of gunfire, though no law enforcement officers were hurt. President Donald Trump, who was inside the White House at the time, was reported safe and unharmed.

The FBI and other law enforcement agencies are continuing to investigate the incident.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 24, 2026 07:29 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).