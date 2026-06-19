Why Donald Trump Said Iran Is 'FINISHED' After Historic Peace Implementation Talks Collapse

US President Donald Trump claimed Friday, June 19, that Iran had intentionally backed out of scheduled peace implementation talks in Switzerland, warning that the country is "FINISHED" and will receive no financial relief under the newly signed bilateral agreement. The diplomatic breakdown occurred less than 48 hours after the United States and Iran signed a historic memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Wednesday night, June 17, to wind down their direct military conflict.

While the White House initially publicly attributed the sudden delay of the high-level meetings to minor "logistics", international diplomats confirmed that Tehran withheld its delegation in response to a violent escalation of Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon, which threatens to permanently derail the fragile truce. ‘Begged for a Photo’ Remark: Italy Hits Back at Donald Trump Over Giorgia Meloni Claim, Foreign Minister Cancels US Trip.

White House Shares President Donald Trump's Post on Iran

Iran is FINISHED. pic.twitter.com/V9AXJ3VtTb — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 19, 2026

We Didn't Meet out of Desperation, Iran Did: Donald Trump

Trump Issues Severe Financial Warnings to Tehran

Speaking on the sudden suspension of the diplomatic track, President Trump signalled a return to maximum economic pressure, emphasising that a strict timeline remains active to monitor Iranian compliance. Trump indicated that the financial incentives built into the baseline framework are entirely frozen. “We'll play out the 60 days. They get no money, not ten cents!” The 60-day window referenced by the president was established under the Wednesday MoU to give bilateral committees the necessary time to negotiate permanent controls on Iran's nuclear program and manage the reopening of the blockaded Strait of Hormuz. Under the proposed terms, Iran stood to gain access to a USD 300 billion reconstruction fund and key private economic investments - payouts that Trump maintains are now entirely off the table.

Escalating Violence in Lebanon Triggers Meeting Cancellation

The implementation talks were scheduled to begin Friday morning in the Swiss village of Obbürgen. The abrupt cancellation forced Vice President JD Vance, who is leading the Trump administration’s negotiating team, to call off his flight from Joint Base Andrews just as journalists and staff assembled to depart. According to diplomatic sources and regional media accounts, Iran delayed sending its representatives because of intense, bloody combat between Israel and the Tehran-backed militant group Hezbollah in southern Lebanon and the Bekaa Valley. Overnight cross-border exchanges resulted in the deaths of four Israeli soldiers alongside retaliatory Israeli airstrikes that killed at least 18 people in civilian centres.

Iranian state media outlets signalled that Tehran will not participate in tech-level implementation discussions while military actions continue against its regional proxies. Meanwhile, Israeli leaders, who were excluded from the U.S.-Iran peace talks and have distanced themselves from Trump's agreement, vowed to continue their independent operations. Mojtaba Khamenei Says Donald Trump Was ‘Desperate’, Used ‘All Kinds of Leverage’ To Secure Iran Deal.

Uncertainty Surrounds the Future of the Deal

The rapid breakdown highlights the severe structural fragility of a peace deal that faces intense opposition from key American allies and internal scepticism within Iran. On Thursday, Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei publicly claimed that Trump had signed the agreement “out of desperation", warning that Tehran would walk away if the US proved too demanding. Following the collapse of Friday's talks, Iran’s chief negotiator, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, mirrored that defiance.

“In case of misconduct, breach of treaty and excess of the other side, we have no doubt that decisive response will be given to the enemy.” The White House maintained a measured tone despite the president's social media warnings, stating that the administration still looks forward to "beginning technical talks as soon as possible" once security parameters stabilise. However, without a verified mechanism to halt regional fighting in Lebanon and clear the critical shipping lanes in the Gulf, observers fear the landmark peace initiative could collapse entirely before the 60-day trial concludes.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 08:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).