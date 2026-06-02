‘You Are F**king Crazy’: Donald Trump Lashes Out at Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu in Call Over Lebanon Escalation

US President Donald Trump directly confronted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a tense, profanity-laced phone call on Monday, demanding an immediate halt to Israel's continuous bombardment of Lebanon. According to US officials and sources familiar with the exchange, Trump sharply rebuked the Israeli leader, warning that the widening offensive threatens to collapse sensitive diplomatic negotiations with Iran and is driving Israel into unprecedented global isolation. Following the high-stakes conversation, reports emerged that Israel has paused its plans for major military strikes in Beirut.

According to a US official, Trump leveled harsh personal and political critiques at Netanyahu during the call. "You're f**king crazy," Trump reportedly said. "You'd be in prison if it weren't for me. I'm saving your a*s. Everybody hates you now. Everybody hates Israel because of this." The remarks reference the political and legal backing Trump's administration has provided Netanyahu, who has faced an ongoing corruption trial in Israel. Donald Trump Says Israel, Hezbollah Agreed To Stop Fighting.

Donald Trump Speaks to Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu

I had a very productive call with Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu, of Israel, and there will be no Troops going to Beirut, and any Troops that are on their way, have already been turned back. Likewise, through highly placed Representatives, I had a very good call with Hezbollah,… pic.twitter.com/RGKd9tQiCD — Commentary Donald J Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) June 1, 2026

A High-Stakes Confrontation

The phone call marks one of the most volatile exchanges between the two allies since Trump's return to the White House. Sources indicated that Trump explicitly criticized Netanyahu's strategy, at one point shouting, "What the f**k are you doing?"

The primary catalyst for Washington's intense frustration is the potential fallout on concurrent diplomatic tracks. The White House has been engaged in active negotiations with Tehran aimed at easing regional hostilities. Donald Trump Sends Back Iran Deal Text With Changes; Seeks Stricter Nuclear Commitments, Strait of Hormuz Reopening.

Earlier on Monday, Iranian officials issued a stark warning to Washington, signaling that Tehran would withdraw from the ongoing diplomatic talks if Israel continued its military escalation in Lebanon. Trump’s warnings to Netanyahu reflected deep anger that Israel’s operational decisions, particularly the mounting civilian casualties and high-profile strikes on residential buildings targeting Hezbollah figures, were directly sabotaging American diplomatic priorities.

Immediate Shift in Military Operations

The direct warning from the US administration appears to have forced an immediate tactical adjustment in Jerusalem. Following the call, Axios reported that Israel dropped its immediate plans to launch further large-scale strikes against Hezbollah targets inside the Lebanese capital of Beirut.

While the pause on the capital offers temporary relief to a city on edge, US officials remain skeptical of a permanent shift in posture. Trump warned Netanyahu that the continuous threats to hit Beirut and the wider scale of the military campaign are severely damaging Israel's international standing, pushing the country further into global isolation.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2026 08:06 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).