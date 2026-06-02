US President Donald Trump on Monday, June 1, said Israel and Hezbollah had agreed to halt hostilities, while also indicating that US-Iran negotiations were back on track. However, within hours of Trump's announcement, the Israeli military reported intercepting projectiles launched from Lebanon, underscoring the uncertainty surrounding any potential ceasefire.

The development came after Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said US-Iran truce talks would continue if Israel halted its military operations in Lebanon. Trump's remarks suggested a possible diplomatic breakthrough amid weeks of heightened regional tensions. Donald Trump Sends Back Iran Deal Text With Changes; Seeks Stricter Nuclear Commitments, Strait of Hormuz Reopening.

Donald Trump Says Israel, Hezbollah Agreed To Stop Fighting

Donald Trump Announces Halt to Hostilities

Trump said he had held what he described as a "very productive" phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and had also communicated with Hezbollah through unnamed intermediaries. According to Trump, Israel agreed not to proceed with a planned military operation in Beirut, while Hezbollah committed to ending attacks on Israel.

"Hezbollah agreed to stop shooting at Israel, and its soldiers. Likewise, Israel agreed to stop shooting at them," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. "Let's see how long that lasts. Hopefully it will be for ETERNITY!" The US president later added that talks with Iran were continuing "at a rapid pace", signalling optimism that diplomacy could regain momentum despite recent setbacks. Strait of Hormuz Restrictions Continue Despite Donald Trump Claim of Lifting Naval Blockade. Says Iran.

Despite Trump's announcement, developments on the ground quickly raised questions about the durability of any agreement. Hours after the statement, the Israeli military said it had intercepted two projectiles fired from Lebanon into northern Israel. No injuries were reported, but the incident highlighted the fragile nature of the situation and the challenges facing efforts to secure a lasting halt to hostilities.

The reported attack came as neither Israel nor Hezbollah publicly confirmed a formal ceasefire agreement matching the terms outlined by Trump.

An Axios report meanwhile suggests that Trump privately expressed frustration with Netanyahu over Israel's actions in Lebanon. "You're fucking crazy. You'd be in prison if it weren't for me. I'm saving your ass. Everybody hates you now. Everybody hates Israel because of this," reportedly said a "pissed" Trump.

At one point in the call, he even yelled at Netanyahu: "What the fuck are you doing?" he said, according to the report. The reported remarks have not been independently confirmed by either the White House or Netanyahu's office.

Questions also emerged over whether Netanyahu had fully signed on to the arrangement described by Trump. In a statement released after the call, the Israeli prime minister said he had informed Trump that Israel would continue targeting Hezbollah positions if attacks on Israeli communities persisted.

"I spoke this evening with President Trump and told him that if Hezbollah does not cease attacking our towns and our citizens, Israel will strike terrorist targets in Beirut," Netanyahu said, according to a statement released by his office.

The statement appeared to leave open the possibility of further Israeli military action, highlighting the gap between Trump's optimistic assessment and the reality on the ground.

Trump's comments also revived attention on negotiations involving Iran, which had appeared to lose momentum amid the escalation between Israel and Hezbollah.

The US president's assertion that talks were proceeding "at a rapid pace" echoed comments from Iranian officials indicating that diplomatic engagement could continue if violence in Lebanon subsides. Whether the latest developments lead to a broader de-escalation remains uncertain, with fresh hostilities and conflicting public statements suggesting that tensions in the region remain high.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2026 07:28 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).