Kabul, Dec 18: One person was killed and 26 others were injured as an oil tanker caught fire inside a tunnel in Afghanistan's Parwan province.

"The gruesome incident took place inside Salang tunnel around 09:00 p.m. local time Saturday and rescue team has shifted one dead and 26 injured to nearby hospitals," provincial administration spokesman Hekmatullah Shamim told Xinhua. Pakistan-Afghanistan Border Clash: One Killed, 15 Others Injured in Armed Clashes Between Security Forces in Chaman.

Salang Tunnel with 3,000 meters above the sea connects Afghanistan's capital Kabul to the northern eight provinces and the accident has caused traffic suspension for a while, Xinhua News Agency reported quoting locals. North Korea Fires Two Nuclear-Capable Ballistic Missiles Efficient of Reaching Japan.

Shamim also noted that the fire had been extinguished and rescue operation goes on to see if there were anymore victim left in the area.