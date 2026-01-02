Kabul, January 2: An explosion occurred at the court building in Faryab, creating panic and sparking fresh security concerns in northern Afghanistan, local media reported on Friday. Following the explosion, the emergency responders reached at the site of the incident. The blast took place at the Court of Appeal building in Faryab on Thursday, causing panic in the surrounding area.

At the time of the explosion, Taliban officials were holding a security meeting inside the building, indicating that the gathering could have been the target. Some sources have claimed that the explosion occurred due to a rocket strike while others said that it was a planted mine explosion, leading Afghan news agency Khaama Press reported. Health officials said that a number of dead and injured were taken to hospitals, however, the exact casualty figures have not been released yet. So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack and Taliban officials have not yet released an official statement about the incident or its aftermath. Earthquake in Afghanistan: Quake of Magnitude 4.0 on Richter Scale Strikes Asian Country.

Last October, nine people were injured after a hand grenade exploded inside a mosque during evening prayers in Afghanistan's Parwan province, according to local officials. The explosion took place during evening prayers in Shinwari district on October 19, Afghanistan's leading news agency Khaama Press reported. Officials said the blast took place after a man accidentally dropped a grenade he was carrying. Nine people suffered injuries and were taken to the hospital for treatment. Crans Montana Blast on New Year 2026 Celebrations: Many Feared Dead After Explosion Rips Through Le Constellation Bar in Alpine Ski Resort Town of Switzerland, Video Surfaces

According to witnesses, the man who dropped the grenade was a member of the Taliban and also suffered injuries in the explosion. No further details regarding the identity of the suspect or why he was carrying a weapon in the mosque were released by the authorities. The incident took place a week after a similar attack took place in Bamiyan province, when armed men opened fire on worshippers during prayers.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 02, 2026 02:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).