Air Force veteran James Foo has launched an all-new PR distribution and advisory firm, Imperium Authority. After a soft launch in June 2020, James moved full-time after leaving the Air Force towards the end of the year. Despite their infancy, the agency has recently taken on five exciting new clients, two of them being the only Latin American-authorized distributor of PORTL, and a Rising Star award-winner mortgage lender.

For entrepreneurs and businesses, building consumer trust is crucial. However, in the hustle and bustle of the modern world, cutting through the noise and securing coverage in mainstream media outlets can be incredibly challenging.

Oregon-based PR and advisory firm Imperium Authority is the all-new agency designed to help entrepreneurs enjoy unrivaled coverage in the best titles, helping them develop a clear authority in the eyes of customers.

Initially established in June 2020 by Air Force veteran James Foo, the agency has quickly established itself as a leading provider of PR across America and Puerto Rico. After leaving the forces towards the end of last year, James is now running the agency full-time, and 2021 looks set to be an incredible year for the team.

The agency has recently appointed two new clients, Sergio, the only Latin American-authorized distributor of PORTL, and Preston, a Rising Star award-winner mortgage lender. Enjoying instant success, Sergio recently got connected with MegaTV, an American free-to-air television network based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Now they are working together to bring the first PORTL to the island. Preston got featured in Yahoo Finance and got a LinkedIn strategy to go along with it. Using his article to position him as the authority, he has been generating more appointments with prospects and real estate agents to partner up with. Imperium Authority’s clients regularly enjoy coverage in some of the top publications, including Forbes, Inc, Yahoo News,, Business Insider, USA Today, and many more.

Speaking on the agency’s success, James Foo added, “It has been a whirlwind few months since launching Imperium Authority, and the reaction has been incredible. Since leaving the Air Force, I have dedicated most of my time to the agency, and we have already helped more than a dozen clients establish themselves as an authoritative figure within their industry. We have big plans for 2021, and it’s been great to kick off the year with exciting new clients.”