Ghaziabad, January 2: In a disturbing case of domestic violence and greed, the Ghaziabad Police have uncovered a conspiracy where two sons allegedly hired contract killers—including a serving Uttar Pradesh Police constable—to murder their father, a 58-year-old retired Indian Air Force (IAF) officer. The victim, Yogesh Kumar, was shot dead in broad daylight on December 26, 2025, just 50 meters from his home in the Loni area of Ghaziabad.

The investigation revealed that the murder was the culmination of a bitter family feud centered on property and financial control. Yogesh Kumar, who retired as an Assistant Warrant Officer in July 2025, had reportedly asked his two sons, Nitesh and Guddu, to vacate his house in the Ashok Vihar Colony. According to police, Kumar intended to sell the property and was also spending his savings on personal interests outside the home. Fearing they would be disinherited and left without a residence, the sons allegedly planned the hit to secure their father’s property and "hefty savings." Ghaziabad Horror: Tenant Couple Kill Landlady at Aura Chimera Society in Rajnagar After She Demands Pending Rent, Her Chopped Body Found in Suitcase.

The Ghaziabad Police have identified the perpetrators as Arvind Singh, a neighbor with a criminal record, and his brother-in-law, Naveen Kumar, a UP Police constable posted in Kaushambi. The victim's sons allegedly promised to pay the duo ₹5 lakh for the assassination. The attack was meticulously planned on the terrace of the victim's own house ten days prior to the incident. On the day of the murder, as Yogesh Kumar was walking toward the Delhi-Saharanpur road, the assailants approached him on a motorcycle. Arvind allegedly struck Kumar with an iron rod before both he and Naveen fired shots into the victim's head at close range.

The breakthrough in the case came when police analyzed CCTV footage and spotted a motorcycle with a broken taillight. By tracing the bike's owner, investigators were led to Arvind Singh, who was arrested this week. Arvind, who was previously involved in a high-profile massacre in Bulandshahr as a juvenile in 2008, reportedly confessed to the crime during interrogation. A .315 calibre country-made pistol and ammunition were recovered from his possession. Lucknow Shocker: Merchant Navy Officer’s Wife Madhu Dies by Suicide 6 Months After Marriage; Family Alleges Dowry Harassment and Murder, Accused Arrested.

While Arvind Singh is currently in judicial custody, the two sons—Nitesh and Guddu—along with the UP Police constable, Naveen, remain at large. Multiple police teams have been formed to track down the absconding suspects. The incident has sent shockwaves through the Loni community, highlighting a tragic end to the life of a veteran who had dedicated decades to serving the nation.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Moneycontrol), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 02, 2026 10:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).