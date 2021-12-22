Mumbai, December 22: OnlyFans, a subscription-based platform for adult content has named Amrapali Gan as their new chief executive as the founder and CEO Tim Stokely steps down from the post. She will take charge as company head effectively from December 21, 2021. Amrapali Gan is currently the Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at OnlyFans.

Amrapali was born in Mumbai, India. She pursued a Bachelor of Arts in public relations and organizational communication from California State University. She joined the content subscription website in September 2020. Before that, she held leadership positions at Cannabis Cafe and Red bull. Leena Nair Named CEO of French Luxury Group Chanel.

Amrapali Gan will assume the day-to-day leadership of the website from founder Tim Stokely, who will be stepping down to pursue new endeavors. Tim Stokely, who founded the company in 2016, took to social media to inform about his decision. In a social media post, he said that he was stepping down to pursue new endeavours. "I’d like to thank all of my colleagues, but the most important thank you is to all of the content creators. you made OnlyFans what it is today," He added in his post. He also congratulated Amrapali and appreciated her saying that she has a deep passion for OnlyFans. CTO Parag Agrawal Replaces Jack Dorsey as CEO of Twitter.

Check Out Tim Stokely's Farewell Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tim Stokely (@timstokely)

Stokely, according to his statement, will become an adviser to the London-based company, which he has run since it started up in 2016. Onlyfans boomed in the COVID-19 lockdown when it saw a sharp rise in its users. Currently, it has over two million content creators and over 180 million registered users across the world.

