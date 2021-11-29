Confirming rumors, Twitter co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey has announced his departure. The company confirmed that CTO Parag Agrawal will replace him as the CEO of Twitter. while stepping down, Jack Dorsey said, "After almost 16 yrs of having a role at our company from co-founder to CEO to Chair to Exec Chair to interim-CEO to CEO I decided it's finally time for me to leave. Parag (Parag Agrawal) is becoming our CEO."

