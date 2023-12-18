Tel Aviv, December 18: At least 110 people, including women and children, were killed and 100 others injured in Israeli airstrikes in northern Gaza's Jabaliya region, the Palestinian Health Ministry said on Monday. According to the Ministry, the strikes on Sunday hit the Jabaliya refugee camp, the largest in Gaza, as well as a residential block. Israel-Hamas War: US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin Arrives in Israel to Discuss Ongoing Military Operation in Gaza

Although the Israeli military has not directly addressed the attacks, it only said that it was operating in the area and targeting terrorist infrastructure. Israel-Hamas War: Israeli Army Says It Uncovered Biggest Hamas Tunnel Yet, IDF Shares Video

Since the October 7 Hamas attack, the death toll in the Gaza Strip has increased to nearly 19,000.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 18, 2023 04:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).