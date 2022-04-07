Sydney, April 7: Multiple evacuation orders have been issued in Australia's Sydney, as an ongoing spell of heavy rain has saturated the state of New South Wales (NSW).

The NSW has been hit by repeated flash floods recently. The state's Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) issued more flood warnings on Thursday, as the six-hour rainfall is likely to reach up to 120 mm, and 180 mm over the coastal areas, Xinhua news agency reported.

People residing in the NSW coastal and low-lying areas, such as Woronora and Bonnet Bay, were told to evacuate soon. The NSW State Emergency Service (SES) said anyone unable to stay with family or friends can head to an evacuation centre that has been established in Menai. COVID-19 Outbreak in Australia: New South Wales Reports 24,151 New Coronavirus Cases, 15 Deaths in Past 24 Hours

A flood watch has also been issued for central NSW and south coast rivers. The rainfall is expected to continue over Metropolitan Sydney, Illawarra, and parts of the south coast and southern tablelands. It may also cause minor flooding in the Central Coast, Shoalhaven, Clyde, and Moruya River from Thursday afternoon into Friday. Australia Floods 2022: David Warner Lauds 'Courage and Bravery' Of Australians Amid Tough Times

Sydney has now passed its annual long-term average rainfall total, despite it only being early April. Wednesday's rainfall has taken its total for the year to 1,226.8 mm, above the annual average of 1,213.4 mm, according to the Australian Associated Press (AAP).

The BOM said heavy rainfall increases the potential for landslides and more flash flooding. Severe thunderstorms with heavy rainfall are also possible inland until Friday.

