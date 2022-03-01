Australia's south coast has been hit with one of its worst floods in decades. Thousands of people have been told to evacuate their homes. David Warner, who left the country for the Pakistan series shared a heartwarming note on Instagram and lauded his fellow countrymen for their spirit and bravery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)