Victoria, August 6: A 24-year-old man was recently sentenced with a fine for allegedly filming sex with a woman without her consent in Australia's Victoria. The accused has been identified as Jarrod Aiello, a resident of Mildura in Victoria. The court heard that Jarrod secretly recorded the intimate act with the victim using a camera, which was hidden in a wardrobe. The Mildura Magistrates Court fined Aiello USD 5,000 and directed him to pay nearly USD 100 in court costs.

According to a report in ABC News, the accused met the victim, a 40-year-old woman, over Instagram in January. Post this, the duo met to have sex. The court was informed that Jarrod had allegedly set up a hidden camera in the wardrobe to film them. In her statement, the victim told the court that the sex tape "completely turned her, and her family's life, upside-down". She also said she was taking a stand for herself and "every other girl or woman that has been in this situation". Australia Shocker: Man Tries To Lure 13-Year-Old Boy With PlayStation for Sex, Sentenced 2 Years in Jail.

The woman also told the court that intimate photos shared with Aiello on Snapchat were also sent to multiple people. The court found that the woman became aware of the incident weeks after her sister called her to find out if her marriage was okay, as she had learned about it. The 40-year-old woman told Mildura Magistrates Court that since the video leaked, her marriage had broken down. The court was also informed that the sex tape was shared "like wildfire" around Mildura and Robinvale, and even in football group chats.

The victim further told the court that the accused "gaslighted her" and said that it was "nothing to worry" when she confronted him. Meanwhile, Defence lawyer Bert Hilton-Wood noted that his client believed the filming of the sex act was consensual. He also told the court that his client said "sorry" for times before the incident was reported to the police. Australia Shocker: Couple Starve and Isolate Daughter in Disturbing Bid To Keep Her ‘Little Girl Forever’, Sentenced to Prison for Child Abuse in Perth.

The accused pleaded guilty to one count of producing an intimate image, which carries a maximum sentence of three years' jail time in Victoria. It is also learnt that a charge of distributing the video was dropped as Aiello said others shared the clip after accessing his phone. Patrick Southe, the magistrate, stated that it was "always hard to tell" if an accused was genuinely sorry or upset that they got caught.

