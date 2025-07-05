Brisbane, July 5: A 29-year-old man was sentenced to two years in prison on Friday, July 4, after pleading guilty to seven charges related to grooming and attempting to procure a 13-year-old boy for sexual acts. The Brisbane District Court heard that the accused, Luke Edward Reynolds, a former boat skipper, engaged in explicit online conversations with the victim, offering a PlayStation in exchange for sex.

According to the Brisbane Times, the offences occurred in April 2024, when Reynolds initiated contact with the boy on an online chat platform before moving to Snapchat. Crown prosecutor Isabelle MacNicol detailed how Reynolds sent explicit images, including photos of his erect penis and an animated depiction of two men having sex, accompanied by suggestive messages such as, “Should we try this?” He also discussed meeting in person and suggested involving other males. US Shocker: Teacher Has Sex With Middle School Student in Texas, Arrested.

Man Tries To Lure 13-Year-Old Boy With PlayStation for Sex in Australia

Reynolds arranged to meet the boy outside Cannon Hill’s YMCA in Brisbane, arriving with a cooler bag containing lubricant, condoms, and anal cream. The boy, feeling uneasy, left the meeting on his bicycle. After the boy’s parents discovered the messages and alerted police, authorities took over the child’s Snapchat account.

Reynolds continued messaging, unaware he was now communicating with an officer, and arranged a second meeting at the same location. Police arrested him there, finding the same cooler bag and explicit images of children on his phone. US: Married Teacher in Ohio Pleads Guilty To Having Sex With School Boy and Sending Him Nude Photos, Her Husband Files for Divorce.

During a police interview, Reynolds admitted he knew the boy was under 16 and suspected he might be younger than 13, yet intended to engage in sexual activity. “The offending was persistent, predatory, and premeditated,” MacNicol told the court.

Defence barrister Patrick Wilson argued Reynolds was remorseful, citing a psychologist’s report describing him as a loner with no prior relationships or sexual experience. Wilson claimed the offences stemmed from Reynolds’ “sexual naivety” rather than pedophilia. However, Judge Brad Farr rejected this framing, calling the crimes “demonstrably serious” and “vile.” Farr emphasised Reynolds’ disregard for the boy’s well-being, noting, “You placed your own sexual gratification to the forefront with little, if any, thought to the potential harm.”

Reynolds, who lost his job as a ferry driver for a resort, was ordered to serve six months in custody before being released on probation.

