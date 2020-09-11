Washington, September 11: The Kingdom of Bahrain and Israel have agreed to ink a "historic peace deal", announced United States President Donald Trump. The Manama-based regime would be the second Arab leadership to accept a peace pact with arch-rival Israel within a span of one month. In August, the US had similarly succeeded in brokering a deal to normalise ties between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Israel. US Elections 2020: Donald Trump Says Iran Will Sign a Deal with US in the First Month of His Re-Election.

Trump took to Twitter to announce the massive breakthrough, calling it a major achievement towards establishing long-term peace and geopolitical stability in the Middle East.

"Another HISTORIC breakthrough today! Our two GREAT friends Israel and the Kingdom of Bahrain agree to a Peace Deal – the second Arab country to make peace with Israel in 30 days! (sic)," he tweeted.

Joint Statement on Bahrain, Israel Agreeing on Peace Deal

Joint Statement of the United States, the Kingdom of Bahrain, and the State of Israel pic.twitter.com/xMquRkGtpM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2020

In the joint statement shared by him, it was noted that Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Bahrain King Hamad bin Isa bin Salman al-Khalifa spoke on phone today to finalise their agreement on inking a peace deal that will lead to the establishment of full bilateral relations between the two nations.

The statement, apart from stated that business and diplomatic relations would resume in the near future, also attempted to allay apprehensions raised by the non-Arab Muslim world on the future of Palestine.

The concerned parties will continue their efforts in achieving an "endurable resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict", the statement said, further adding that Masjid al-Aqsa and other holy sites in Jerusalem would remain open for Muslims residing locally as well as the pilgrims visiting from around the world.

