Brazil Health Minister Nelson Teich Resigns Over President Jair Bolsonaro's Handling of Coronavirus Outbreak

Brazilian Health Minister Nelson Teich (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Brasilia, May 15: Brazilian Health Minister Nelson Teich resigned on Friday. Teich quit the job within a month of assuming the charge of the ministry. According to reports, Teich resigned as he disagreed with President Jair Bolsonaro's approach in handling the coronavirus outbreak. He will hold a press conference later in the day. 99-year-old WWII Vet Beats Coronavirus in Brazil.

The Brazilian health minister was not happy with Bolsonaro’s direction of using wider use of hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for coronavirus. Both the leaders also disagreed on the pace of reopening the economy. Brazil: Three Flamengo Players Test Positive for Coronavirus.

Teich’s predecessor, Luiz Henrique Mandetta also resigned on April 16, after clashing with Bolsonaro, a vocal critic of stay-at-home measures to contain the virus and a proponent of using chloroquine to treat it, despite studies questioning the drug's effectiveness. Court: Brazil President Tested Negative 3 Times for Virus.

Meanwhile, in Brazil, over 207,000 people have contracted coronavirus so far. The death toll in this south American country also crossed 14,000 on Friday. Out of the total cases, around 79,000 people have recovered so far, while more than 113,000 are still active in Brazil.