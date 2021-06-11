Beijing, June 11: The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported nine new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases, all in Guangdong Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Friday.

The same day also saw 13 new imported cases on the mainland. Of them, three were reported in Fujian, two in Shanghai, two in Guangdong, two in Sichuan and one each in Beijing, Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Yunnan, Xinhua reported.

Nine new suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai. No new deaths related to the disease were reported, said the commission.

