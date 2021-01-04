Manila, January 4: An investigation was launched by Philippines into the unauthorised vaccination of President Rodrigo Duterte's security team and scores of expat Chinese workers. Their vaccination has sparked fears of widespread of "black-marketing" of the vaccines to protest against coronavirus.

The soldiers - part of Duterte's security team - who have been vaccinated will face the probing officials. They would be required to specify the source of vaccine and whether they were directed by the top brass to get themselves inoculated with the unauthorised doses. Israel Plans to Provide Coronavirus Vaccine to 2 Million People by January-End.

Apart from the security members, nearly 100,000 Chinese expat workers in Philippines have been inoculated with the vaccines that are yet to receive the regulator's approval. Authorities have launched a countrywide operation to crackdown on supply and inoculated of "black marketed" vaccines.

Philippines, the country with second highest caseload in Southeast Asia, is expected to ink agreements with AstraZeneca, Novavax and Pfizer by end of this month, The country, aiming to secure at least 80 million vaccine doses, expects to begin the inoculation drive in second quarter of this year.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque, in a media briefing this week, said the black-marketing of vaccines has alarmed the government. The Food and Drug Administration is working in tandem with federal investigators and custom officials to track down on those involved in the illegal import and supply of such doses.

