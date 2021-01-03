Tel Aviv, January 3: Israel is planning to provide COVID-19 vaccine to around two million people in by the end of January, 2021. Israeli Prime Minister called the pace of the COVID-19 vaccination in the country as the fastest in the world. The vaccination programme in Israel launched aggressively to administer Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine on December 19.

Netanyahu got the first jab of the two-dose vaccine. The two separate jabs of the vaccine will be administered three weeks apart. “We are slowing the pace of vaccinations of the first dose, so that we can keep reserved stock for a second dose for all those who got a first shot,” reported news agency AFP quoting Health Ministry Director-General Hezi Levy as saying. Israel to Speed Up COVID-19 Vaccination Due to New Strain.

Health workers and people above 60 years in Israel are getting the COVID-19 vaccine first. Netanyahu expressed happiness over the pace of vaccination in Israel. He said that Israel was ahead of the entire world in terms of vaccination against the deadly virus. Israel Imposes Third Nationwide Lockdown Amid Vaccination Drive.

Till now, 435,866 people in Israel have tested positive for COVID-19, while around 3,400 people have lost their lives. On Friday, 18 local cases of the new strain of coronavirus were detected in Israel. The mutant of coronavirus was first reported in the United Kingdom.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 03, 2021 06:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).