Washington, August 15: US President Donald Trump has donated his quarterly salary to the National Park Service. In a tweet, President Donald Trump has said he donated $100,000 of his salary - a quarter of the presidents $400,000 annual pay - to the National Park Service for repairing national monuments. Trump also shared a picture of the cheque that he signed donating the fund to the National Park Service. Donald Trump Orders ByteDance to Divest Interests in US Tik Tok Operations Within 90 Days.

“I promised YOU I would not take a dime of salary as your President,” Trump tweeted on Saturday. "I donate the entire $400,000! It is my honor to give $100,000 to @NatlParkService to help repair and restore our GREAT National Monuments. So important to our American History! Thank You!! (sic)" he added. Here it may be noted that some statues were damaged during protests against the killing of African-American George Floyd.

Donald Trump Donates $100K of Salary to National Park Service:

I promised YOU I would not take a dime of salary as your President. I donate the entire $400,000! It is my honor to give $100,000 to @NatlParkService to help repair and restore our GREAT National Monuments. So important to our American History! Thank You!! pic.twitter.com/4ETkUZ9yUf — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2020

Trump donated his fourth-quarter 2019 salary to the Department of Health and Human Services, where it will be used to "support the efforts being undertaken to confront, contain, and combat coronavirus".

