Washington, August 18: Air Force One, with US President Donald Trump aboard, was nearly hit by what appeared to be a drone as it approached an airport near Washington on Sunday night, according to reports. The small drone-like object appeared to be yellow and black and was seen by several passengers on the jet when it touched down at 5:54 pm. Have The Simpsons Made Any Prediction For August 27, 2020 For Donald Trump?

Trump was returning from a long weekend in Bedminster, New Jersey. He also visited Robert Trump, his younger brother, who died on Saturday night in a New York hospital. US Presidential Elections 2020: Donald Trump Plans to Accept Republican Presidential Nomination at White House.

Meanwhile, the Secret Service has not responded to reports. Earlier too. some military aircraft have been struck by a drone but were not seriously damaged. However, drones could shatter a cockpit windshield or damage an engine.

Every year, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) receives several reports per year in which drones fly too close to planes or operate in restrict areas. Most of the complaints are filed by Pilots. The remotely piloted aircraft are not allowed to fly higher than 400 feet (122 meters) above the ground.

