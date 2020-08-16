Animated American sitcom The Simpsons have become quite notorious for showing things that have come true in the future. The year of 2020 has seen numerous such instances that have taken place in the cartoon. The most recent one is the escape of the Annabelle doll. While there were rumours about the demonic doll escaping from the Occult Museum, netizens were quick to find a scene where a possessed doll attacks Homer. Now, there is a lot of buzz about August 27, 2020 prediction by The Simpsons. Additionally, August 27 meme is trending on fyp section of TikTok. So what is going to happen on August 27, should you be worried? As per the claims on social media, it is about Donald Trump's death. We tell you more about this trend. The Simpsons Predicted Beirut Explosion As Well? Netizens Find Similarities Between American Sitcom's Episode of Homer Exploding Springfield and Lebanon Disaster (Watch Pics and Video).

As per some tweets and posts on social media, The Simpsons predicted the death of US President Donald Trump on August 27, 2020. An image of an animated Trump lying in the coffin has been repeatedly shared online. But was the image ever part of the cartoon? No. The Simpsons haven't predicted the US president's death. The origins of this particular image are still unclear, some say it was posted over an online forum. But because the show was accurate about Trump's presidency or more recently the White House Lights out episode, people are wondering if the prediction for August 27, 2020 will also come true.

Check Tweets About August 27 Prediction by The Simpsons:

Apparently The Simpson’s predicted that Donald Trump will die in the 27th of August. I’m just gonna sit and wait😂😂 — B (@bleonaij) August 14, 2020

Reminder

Just a reminder: THE SIMPSONS PREDICT TRUMPS DEATH TO BE AUGUST 27th, 2020‼️ — baby j🦋 (@iamjalia) August 11, 2020

Ask the Simpsons

TRUMP IS GONNA DIE ON AUGUST 27th 2020. Don’t ask me, ask the simpsons. @realDonaldTrump @POTUS @VP — Kavya Mattas (@KavyaMattas) August 15, 2020

So there are a lot more tweets about August 27 being the death day for Donald Trump but all of them are baseless. But people have also said that it is a fake image with no relation to the show.

Check Tweet:

The image of dead Trump is fake and was never on The Simpsons. pic.twitter.com/Rg0I9vlb0P — Oofies™ (@OofiesTM) June 3, 2020

What is August 27 Meme on TikTok?

Another reason by August 27 is also trending is because of a viral TikTok video. The video was made just for fun, picking up a random date. It said "if this is you, for your page, congratulations you have been chosen. Remember the date of August 27th, it important." It is just the curiosity of people to know what will happen on August 27 that has kept it going. And now it is also being related to The Simpsons.

So nothing is happening on August 27, and no The Simpsons haven't made any episode which shows the death of the US president. It is a claim going viral and seeing the recent turn of events, people are holding on to it.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 16, 2020 02:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).