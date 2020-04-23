Donald Trump's Immigration Ban Amid Coronavirus Pandemic: List of Those Who Will Be Affected by US President's Executive Order And Exemptions

US President Donald Trump (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Washington, April 23: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed an executive order to ban the entry of immigrants in America amid the coronavirus pandemic. Donald Trump's executive order, which will be effective for 60 days, blocks access to green cards for certain groups of people outside the United States. The executive order was immediately slammed by immigrant advocates and lawyers. Donald Trump Instructs US Navy to 'Shoot Down' Iranian Gunboats If They Harass American Ships.

"In order to protect our great American workers, I have just signed an executive order temporarily suspending immigration into the United States. This will ensure that unemployed Americans of all backgrounds will be first in line for jobs as our economy reopens," Trump said at his daily news conference about the coronavirus at the White House. Several exemptions apply, however. Donald Trump Speaks to Pakistan PM Imran Khan, Discusses Developments in COVID-19 Fight and Bilateral Issues.

Whom Does Donald Trump's Immigration Ban Apply?

Trump's executive order bans entry of those who are outside the United States on the effective date of the order, which means 11:59 pm on April 23.

The order blocks entry of those who do not have an immigrant visa that is valid on the effective date.

It also bans those who do not have an official travel document other than a visa, such as an advance parole document.

The order suspends access to green cards for family members of permanent residents who are outside of the United States.

It also blocks access to green cards parents and siblings of US citizens abroad.

Donald Trump Immigration Ban - Exemptions:

The executive order does not apply to H1B workers in the United States. The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise. Hundreds of Indian techies rely on this visa.

Exemptions have been given to spouses and minor children of US citizens.

The order does not block the entry of people coming on an immigrant visa as a physician, nurse or other health care professional to perform medical research related to COVID-19.

The order also exempts people approved under the EB5 immigrant investor program who have invested more than a million dollars to get a foothold in the US.

The ban does not apply to student visas whether filed from within the United States or from abroad.

Donald Trump ran in 2016 on the promise to crack down on immigration, making the case that foreign workers compete with Americans for jobs and drive down wages. More than 20 million Americans have lost their jobs amid the coronavirus outbreak.