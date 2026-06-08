Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for June 8, 2026

Retail gold prices (gold rates) in Dubai remained unchanged on Monday, June 8, holding at their lowest levels seen so far this year. The price stability follows a sharp global correction over the weekend, triggered by strong economic indicators out of the United States. In the local market, 24-karat gold is trading at AED 521.75 per gram, mirroring rates from the previous 48 hours, while the widely sought-after 22-karat variant stands at AED 483.00 per gram.

Scroll below to see the 18K, 21K, 22K and 24K Dubai gold rate (gold prices) of today, May 26, in AED, USD and INR. Gold Rate Today, June 8, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Dubai Gold Price Today, June 8, 2026

The table below outlines the current retail gold rates in Dubai across various purities and weights, converted into UAE Dirhams (AED), US Dollars (USD), and Indian Rupees (INR) based on prevailing exchange rates.

Purity / Weight Price in AED Price in USD Price in INR 24 Karat Per Gram AED 521.75 USD 142.07 INR 13,600.05 Per 10 Grams AED 5,217.50 USD 1,420.70 INR 1,36,000.50 Per 1 Tola AED 6,085.59 USD 1,657.10 INR 1,58,628.32 22 Karat Per Gram AED 483.00 USD 131.52 INR 12,589.99 Per 10 Grams AED 4,830.00 USD 1,315.20 INR 1,25,899.90 Per 1 Tola AED 5,633.64 USD 1,534.12 INR 1,46,849.62 21 Karat Per Gram AED 463.25 USD 126.14 INR 12,075.18 Per 10 Grams AED 4,632.50 USD 1,261.40 INR 1,20,751.80 Per 1 Tola AED 5,403.35 USD 1,471.30 INR 1,40,847.16 18 Karat Per Gram AED 397.00 USD 108.10 INR 10,348.29 Per 10 Grams AED 3,970.00 USD 1,081.00 INR 1,03,482.90 Per 1 Tola AED 4,630.50 USD 1,260.84 INR ,20,702.43

Note on Weights: 1 tola is structurally calculated as equivalent to 11.6638 grams in jewellery markets across South Asia and the Middle East. Exchange conversions are subject to live international forex fluctuations.

Global Cues Drive Local Gold Pricing

The steady opening in Dubai's retail market comes after international spot gold prices extended their losses late last week. Spot gold plummeted toward the USD 4,300 per ounce threshold following a stronger-than-expected US non-farm payrolls report. The robust labour data has heightened market expectations that the US Federal Reserve will maintain elevated interest rates for a longer period. Higher interest rates typically weigh on non-yielding assets like bullion, tempering global retail demand and putting a cap on price recoveries. Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for June 7, 2026.

Comparative Market Performance

Despite the recent downward trend on the international stage, Dubai continues to hold a distinct pricing advantage for regional and international buyers. Local retail dynamics, combined with the lack of domestic taxation on raw bullion imports, keep 24K and 22K jewellery variants structurally less expensive than in major consumption markets like India. Domestically, 21-karat gold opened at AED 463.25 per gram on Monday, while 18-karat retail gold is priced at AED 397.00 per gram.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2026 10:56 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).