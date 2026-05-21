Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for May 21, 2026

Gold prices in Dubai remained firm on Thursday, May 21, 2026, supported by steady global bullion trends and continued safe-haven buying amid lingering geopolitical and economic concerns. International gold prices held near recent highs as investors closely tracked signals from major central banks and movements in the US dollar.

Market participants remained cautious ahead of upcoming economic data releases that could influence interest rate expectations globally. Analysts said uncertainty surrounding inflation trends, crude oil prices and currency fluctuations continued to lend support to bullion markets. Gold Rate Today, May 21, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Retail demand across the UAE stayed stable, with jewellery purchases and investment buying contributing to steady market activity. Traders expect Dubai gold prices to witness limited fluctuations in the short term unless fresh global developments trigger sharper market moves.

Dubai Gold Price Today, May 21, 2026

Purity Unit Price (AED) Price (USD) Price (INR) 24K 1 Gram 566.00 154.20 14,650 24K 10 Grams 5,660.00 1,542.00 1,46,500 24K 1 Tola 6,620.00 1,805.00 1,71,000 22K 1 Gram 525.00 143.00 13,600 22K 10 Grams 5,250.00 1,430.00 1,36,000 22K 1 Tola 6,140.00 1,672.00 1,58,000 21K 1 Gram 504.00 137.20 13,050 21K 10 Grams 5,040.00 1,372.00 1,30,500 21K 1 Tola 5,880.00 1,601.00 1,51,500 18K 1 Gram 434.00 118.10 11,250 18K 10 Grams 4,340.00 1,181.00 1,12,500 18K 1 Tola 5,070.00 1,380.00 1,30,000

Note: Gold rates are indicative and exclude making charges, VAT, GST, TCS and other applicable levies. Local retail prices may vary depending on jewellers and market demand.

With global markets remaining sensitive to economic cues and geopolitical developments, Dubai gold prices are expected to stay supported with mild day-to-day fluctuations. Buyers are advised to track live bullion updates and compare retailer rates before making purchases.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2026 09:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).