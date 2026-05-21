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Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for May 21, 2026

Dubai gold prices remained firm on May 21, 2026, with 24K gold priced at INR 1,46,500 per 10 grams. Bullion rates stayed supported by safe-haven demand, steady global trends and continued economic uncertainty.

By Team Latestly | Published: May 21, 2026 09:01 AM IST
Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for May 21, 2026
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Gold prices in Dubai remained firm on Thursday, May 21, 2026, supported by steady global bullion trends and continued safe-haven buying amid lingering geopolitical and economic concerns. International gold prices held near recent highs as investors closely tracked signals from major central banks and movements in the US dollar.

Market participants remained cautious ahead of upcoming economic data releases that could influence interest rate expectations globally. Analysts said uncertainty surrounding inflation trends, crude oil prices and currency fluctuations continued to lend support to bullion markets. Gold Rate Today, May 21, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Retail demand across the UAE stayed stable, with jewellery purchases and investment buying contributing to steady market activity. Traders expect Dubai gold prices to witness limited fluctuations in the short term unless fresh global developments trigger sharper market moves.

Dubai Gold Price Today, May 21, 2026

Purity Unit Price (AED) Price (USD) Price (INR)
24K 1 Gram 566.00 154.20 14,650
24K 10 Grams 5,660.00 1,542.00 1,46,500
24K 1 Tola 6,620.00 1,805.00 1,71,000
22K 1 Gram 525.00 143.00 13,600
22K 10 Grams 5,250.00 1,430.00 1,36,000
22K 1 Tola 6,140.00 1,672.00 1,58,000
21K 1 Gram 504.00 137.20 13,050
21K 10 Grams 5,040.00 1,372.00 1,30,500
21K 1 Tola 5,880.00 1,601.00 1,51,500
18K 1 Gram 434.00 118.10 11,250
18K 10 Grams 4,340.00 1,181.00 1,12,500
18K 1 Tola 5,070.00 1,380.00 1,30,000

Note: Gold rates are indicative and exclude making charges, VAT, GST, TCS and other applicable levies. Local retail prices may vary depending on jewellers and market demand.

With global markets remaining sensitive to economic cues and geopolitical developments, Dubai gold prices are expected to stay supported with mild day-to-day fluctuations. Buyers are advised to track live bullion updates and compare retailer rates before making purchases.

 

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Rating:3

TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Goodreturns ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2026 09:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

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