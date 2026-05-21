Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for May 21, 2026
Dubai gold prices remained firm on May 21, 2026, with 24K gold priced at INR 1,46,500 per 10 grams. Bullion rates stayed supported by safe-haven demand, steady global trends and continued economic uncertainty.
Gold prices in Dubai remained firm on Thursday, May 21, 2026, supported by steady global bullion trends and continued safe-haven buying amid lingering geopolitical and economic concerns. International gold prices held near recent highs as investors closely tracked signals from major central banks and movements in the US dollar.
Market participants remained cautious ahead of upcoming economic data releases that could influence interest rate expectations globally. Analysts said uncertainty surrounding inflation trends, crude oil prices and currency fluctuations continued to lend support to bullion markets. Gold Rate Today, May 21, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.
Retail demand across the UAE stayed stable, with jewellery purchases and investment buying contributing to steady market activity. Traders expect Dubai gold prices to witness limited fluctuations in the short term unless fresh global developments trigger sharper market moves.
Dubai Gold Price Today, May 21, 2026
|Purity
|Unit
|Price (AED)
|Price (USD)
|Price (INR)
|24K
|1 Gram
|566.00
|154.20
|14,650
|24K
|10 Grams
|5,660.00
|1,542.00
|1,46,500
|24K
|1 Tola
|6,620.00
|1,805.00
|1,71,000
|22K
|1 Gram
|525.00
|143.00
|13,600
|22K
|10 Grams
|5,250.00
|1,430.00
|1,36,000
|22K
|1 Tola
|6,140.00
|1,672.00
|1,58,000
|21K
|1 Gram
|504.00
|137.20
|13,050
|21K
|10 Grams
|5,040.00
|1,372.00
|1,30,500
|21K
|1 Tola
|5,880.00
|1,601.00
|1,51,500
|18K
|1 Gram
|434.00
|118.10
|11,250
|18K
|10 Grams
|4,340.00
|1,181.00
|1,12,500
|18K
|1 Tola
|5,070.00
|1,380.00
|1,30,000
Note: Gold rates are indicative and exclude making charges, VAT, GST, TCS and other applicable levies. Local retail prices may vary depending on jewellers and market demand.
With global markets remaining sensitive to economic cues and geopolitical developments, Dubai gold prices are expected to stay supported with mild day-to-day fluctuations. Buyers are advised to track live bullion updates and compare retailer rates before making purchases.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2026 09:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).