Gold Rate Today, May 21, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities

Gold prices in India remained firm on Thursday, May 21, 2026, supported by strong global bullion trends and steady domestic demand. Ongoing geopolitical uncertainties, expectations around US interest rate moves, and fluctuations in the dollar index continued to support safe-haven buying in the precious metal.

Jewellery demand during the ongoing wedding season also kept retail purchases active across major cities. Market analysts noted that gold prices are witnessing limited volatility, with investors closely tracking international economic developments and central bank policy signals for further direction. Gold Rate Today, May 20, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

As per the latest market trends, 24 carat gold is trading around INR 1,52,300 per 10 grams, while 22 carat gold is priced near INR 1,39,700 per 10 grams in most Indian cities. Gold Rate Today, May 19, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Gold Rate Today (Per 10 Grams) May 21, 2026

City 22 Carat (INR) 24 Carat (INR) Delhi 1,39,700 1,52,300 Mumbai 1,39,700 1,52,300 Chennai 1,39,700 1,52,300 Kolkata 1,39,100 1,51,700 Bengaluru 1,39,700 1,52,300 Hyderabad 1,39,700 1,52,300 Ahmedabad 1,39,700 1,52,300 Jaipur 1,39,700 1,52,300 Lucknow 1,39,700 1,52,300 Bhopal 1,39,700 1,52,300 Srinagar 1,39,700 1,52,300 Jodhpur 1,39,700 1,52,300 Noida 1,39,700 1,52,300 Ghaziabad 1,39,700 1,52,300 Gurugram 1,39,700 1,52,300

Gold prices continued to trade on a firm note on May 21, 2026, across major Indian cities amid sustained safe-haven demand and positive global cues. Strong jewellery buying and resilient investor sentiment are keeping bullion prices elevated. Buyers are advised to check live market rates before purchasing, as final prices may vary depending on GST, making charges, and jeweller-specific premiums.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2026 08:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).