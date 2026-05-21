Cricket

Live Score
CSK vs GT 66 T20 (N) Match
CSK
VS
GT
Toss won by CSK and elected to Field
Business

Gold Rate Today, May 21, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities

Gold prices in India remained firm on Thursday, May 21, 2026, supported by strong global bullion trends and steady domestic demand. Ongoing geopolitical uncertainties, expectations around US interest rate moves, and fluctuations in the dollar index continued to support safe-haven buying in the precious metal.

By Team Latestly | Published: May 21, 2026 08:05 AM IST
Gold Rate Today, May 21, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities
1
2
3
4
5
TruLY Score by LatestLY

Gold prices in India remained firm on Thursday, May 21, 2026, supported by strong global bullion trends and steady domestic demand. Ongoing geopolitical uncertainties, expectations around US interest rate moves, and fluctuations in the dollar index continued to support safe-haven buying in the precious metal.

Jewellery demand during the ongoing wedding season also kept retail purchases active across major cities. Market analysts noted that gold prices are witnessing limited volatility, with investors closely tracking international economic developments and central bank policy signals for further direction. Gold Rate Today, May 20, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

As per the latest market trends, 24 carat gold is trading around INR 1,52,300 per 10 grams, while 22 carat gold is priced near INR 1,39,700 per 10 grams in most Indian cities. Gold Rate Today, May 19, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Gold Rate Today (Per 10 Grams) May 21, 2026

City 22 Carat (INR) 24 Carat (INR)
Delhi 1,39,700 1,52,300
Mumbai 1,39,700 1,52,300
Chennai 1,39,700 1,52,300
Kolkata 1,39,100 1,51,700
Bengaluru 1,39,700 1,52,300
Hyderabad 1,39,700 1,52,300
Ahmedabad 1,39,700 1,52,300
Jaipur 1,39,700 1,52,300
Lucknow 1,39,700 1,52,300
Bhopal 1,39,700 1,52,300
Srinagar 1,39,700 1,52,300
Jodhpur 1,39,700 1,52,300
Noida 1,39,700 1,52,300
Ghaziabad 1,39,700 1,52,300
Gurugram 1,39,700 1,52,300

Gold prices continued to trade on a firm note on May 21, 2026, across major Indian cities amid sustained safe-haven demand and positive global cues. Strong jewellery buying and resilient investor sentiment are keeping bullion prices elevated. Buyers are advised to check live market rates before purchasing, as final prices may vary depending on GST, making charges, and jeweller-specific premiums.

TruLY Score by LatestLY
Rating:3

TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Goodreturns ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2026 08:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Related Topics

Ahmedabad Gold Rate April 2026 Bengaluru Gold Rate Bhopal Gold Rate Chennai Gold Rate Delhi Gold Rate Ghaziabad Gold Rate Gold price Gold Price Chennai Gold Price in India Gold Price Today gold prices Gold Prices Today Gold rate Gold Rate Mumbai Gold Rate today gold rate today chennai gold rate today pune gold rates Gold Silver Price Gurugram Gold Rate Hyderabad Gold Rate Jaipur Gold Rate Jodhpur Gold Rate Kerala Gold Rate Kolkata Gold Rate Lucknow Gold Rate Mumbai Gold Rate Noida Gold Rate Pune Gold Rate Silver price Silver Prices Today Srinagar Gold Rate Today Gold Prices