Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for May 20, 2026

Retail gold prices (gold rates) in Dubai registered a minor decline during the morning trading session on Wednesday, May 20. Data published by the financial tracking platform Good Returns indicates that the price of 24-karat gold settled at AED 542.25 per gram, marking a decrease of AED 5.25 compared to the previous day's close. Lower tiers, including 22-karat, 21-karat, and 18-karat gold, mirrored this downward trend, reflecting a general softening in international precious metal markets.

Scroll below to see the 18K, 21K, 22K and 24K Dubai gold rate (gold prices) of today, May 20, in AED, USD and INR. Gold Rate Today, May 20, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Dubai Gold Rate As of May 20, 2026

On May 20, the exchange rates held steady, with the US Dollar pegged at 3.6725 AED and the Indian Rupee trading at approximately 26.21 INR per 1 AED. This steady cross-currency performance ensures that retail conversions continue to offer competitive margins for international buyers visiting the UAE's commercial hubs.

Purity (Karat) Weight Unit Price in UAE Dirham (AED) Price in US Dollar (USD) Price in Indian Rupee (INR) 24K (99.9% Pure) 1 Gram AED 542.25 USD 147.65 INR 14,212 10 Grams AED 5,422.50 USD 1,476.51 INR 1,42,124 1 Tola AED 6,324.69 USD 1,722.18 INR 1,65,770 22K (91.6% Pure) 1 Gram AED 502.00 USD 136.69 INR 13,157 10 Grams AED 5,020.00 USD 1,366.92 INR 1,31,574 1 Tola AED 5,855.23 USD 1,594.34 INR 1,53,466 21K (87.5% Pure) 1 Gram AED 481.25 USD 131.04 INR 12,614 10 Grams AED 4,812.50 USD 1,310.42 INR 12,61,36 1 Tola AED 5,613.20 USD 1,528.44 INR 1,47,122 18K (75.0% Pure) 1 Gram AED 412.50 USD 112.32 INR 10,812 10 Grams AED 4,125.00 USD 1,123.21 INR 1,08,116 1 Tola AED 4,811.32 USD 1,310.09 INR 1,26,105

Note on Conversions: Currency exchange baseline evaluations for this session are calculated using global market rates of USD 1 USD = 3.6725 AED and 1 AED = INR 26.21 INR. Local retail store prices in the Dubai Gold Souk may include slight variance based on regional making charges and specific outlet promotions.

Market Trends and Price Adjustments

The drop ends a brief mid-week rebound, realigning local retail prices with broader international spot trends. On Wednesday morning, 22-karat gold was priced at AED 502.00 per gram, down from Tuesday's rate of AED 507.00. Meanwhile, 21-karat gold dipped to AED 481.25 per gram, and 18-karat gold - highly favoured for intricate everyday jewellery - fell to AED 412.50 per gram. Market analysts attribute the marginal shift to fluctuating global bullion demand and minor movements in the US Dollar index, which serves as the baseline currency for international gold pricing. Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for May 19, 2026.

Factors Influencing Local Retail Rates of Gold

While international spot prices dictate the baseline, retail costs in Dubai's local markets typically carry minor regional adjustments due to operational factors. For global travellers and retail buyers, particularly those from India, the combination of international price fluctuations and currency exchange rates remains a critical calculation point. On May 20, the exchange rates held steady, with the US Dollar pegged at 3.6725 AED and the Indian Rupee trading at approximately 26.21 INR per 1 AED. This steady cross-currency performance ensures that retail conversions continue to offer competitive margins for international buyers visiting the UAE's commercial hubs.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Good Returns), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 20, 2026 10:27 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).