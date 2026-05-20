Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for May 20, 2026
Retail gold prices (gold rates) in Dubai dropped slightly today, May 20, with 24-karat gold landing at AED 542.25 per gram (a decline of AED 5.25). Lower purities followed the downward trend due to shifting global bullion demand, offering stable conversions for international shoppers trading in US Dollars or Indian Rupees.
Retail gold prices (gold rates) in Dubai registered a minor decline during the morning trading session on Wednesday, May 20. Data published by the financial tracking platform Good Returns indicates that the price of 24-karat gold settled at AED 542.25 per gram, marking a decrease of AED 5.25 compared to the previous day's close. Lower tiers, including 22-karat, 21-karat, and 18-karat gold, mirrored this downward trend, reflecting a general softening in international precious metal markets.
Scroll below to see the 18K, 21K, 22K and 24K Dubai gold rate (gold prices) of today, May 20, in AED, USD and INR. Gold Rate Today, May 20, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.
Dubai Gold Rate As of May 20, 2026
On May 20, the exchange rates held steady, with the US Dollar pegged at 3.6725 AED and the Indian Rupee trading at approximately 26.21 INR per 1 AED. This steady cross-currency performance ensures that retail conversions continue to offer competitive margins for international buyers visiting the UAE's commercial hubs.
|Purity (Karat)
|Weight Unit
|Price in UAE Dirham (AED)
|Price in US Dollar (USD)
|Price in Indian Rupee (INR)
|24K (99.9% Pure)
|1 Gram
|AED 542.25
|USD 147.65
|INR 14,212
|10 Grams
|AED 5,422.50
|USD 1,476.51
|INR 1,42,124
|1 Tola
|AED 6,324.69
|USD 1,722.18
|INR 1,65,770
|22K (91.6% Pure)
|1 Gram
|AED 502.00
|USD 136.69
|INR 13,157
|10 Grams
|AED 5,020.00
|USD 1,366.92
|INR 1,31,574
|1 Tola
|AED 5,855.23
|USD 1,594.34
|INR 1,53,466
|21K (87.5% Pure)
|1 Gram
|AED 481.25
|USD 131.04
|INR 12,614
|10 Grams
|AED 4,812.50
|USD 1,310.42
|INR 12,61,36
|1 Tola
|AED 5,613.20
|USD 1,528.44
|INR 1,47,122
|18K (75.0% Pure)
|1 Gram
|AED 412.50
|USD 112.32
|INR 10,812
|10 Grams
|AED 4,125.00
|USD 1,123.21
|INR 1,08,116
|1 Tola
|AED 4,811.32
|USD 1,310.09
|INR 1,26,105
Note on Conversions: Currency exchange baseline evaluations for this session are calculated using global market rates of USD 1 USD = 3.6725 AED and 1 AED = INR 26.21 INR. Local retail store prices in the Dubai Gold Souk may include slight variance based on regional making charges and specific outlet promotions.
Market Trends and Price Adjustments
The drop ends a brief mid-week rebound, realigning local retail prices with broader international spot trends. On Wednesday morning, 22-karat gold was priced at AED 502.00 per gram, down from Tuesday's rate of AED 507.00. Meanwhile, 21-karat gold dipped to AED 481.25 per gram, and 18-karat gold - highly favoured for intricate everyday jewellery - fell to AED 412.50 per gram. Market analysts attribute the marginal shift to fluctuating global bullion demand and minor movements in the US Dollar index, which serves as the baseline currency for international gold pricing. Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for May 19, 2026.
Factors Influencing Local Retail Rates of Gold
While international spot prices dictate the baseline, retail costs in Dubai's local markets typically carry minor regional adjustments due to operational factors. For global travellers and retail buyers, particularly those from India, the combination of international price fluctuations and currency exchange rates remains a critical calculation point. On May 20, the exchange rates held steady, with the US Dollar pegged at 3.6725 AED and the Indian Rupee trading at approximately 26.21 INR per 1 AED. This steady cross-currency performance ensures that retail conversions continue to offer competitive margins for international buyers visiting the UAE's commercial hubs.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 20, 2026 10:27 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).