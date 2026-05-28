Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices on May 28, 2026

Retail gold prices (gold rates) in Dubai saw a downward correction on Thursday, May 28, 2026, tracking a broader retreat in global bullion spot prices. The adjustments offer retail buyers and tourists a relative window of value following a period of sustained high pricing earlier in the month. In the local retail market, 24-karat (24K) gold was priced at AED 533.25 per gram, sliding from the previous day's close of AED 539.75. The widely favoured 22-karat (22K) variant followed suit, dropping to AED 494.00 per gram. Meanwhile, 21-karat (21K) and 18-karat (18K) varieties were fixed at AED 473.50 and AED 406.00 per gram, respectively. Local jewellers note that retail transaction totals at checkout will typically carry an additional nominal regional making charge.

Scroll below to see the 18K, 21K, 22K and 24K Dubai gold rate (gold prices) of today, May 28, in AED, USD and INR. Gold Rate Today, May 28, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Dubai Gold Rates As of May 28, 2026

The table below outlines today's retail pricing structure across standard weight denominations. Conversions are calculated based on prevailing interbank foreign exchange cross-rates (1 USD = 3.673 and 1AED approx 25.93 INR).

Purity / Karat Weight Unit Price in UAE Dirhams (AED) Price in US Dollars (USD) Price in Indian Rupees (INR) 24K 1 Gram

10 Grams

1 Tola (11.66g) 533.25

5,332.50

6,217.69 145.20

1,452.00

1,693.03 13,827.17

138,271.73

161,224.83 22K 1 Gram

10 Grams

1 Tola (11.66g) 494.00

4,940.00

5,760.04 134.51

1,345.10

1,568.38 12,809.42

128,094.20

149,357.84 21K 1 Gram

10 Grams

1 Tola (11.66g) 473.50

4,735.00

5,521.01 128.93

1,289.30

1,503.22 12,277.86

122,778.55

143,159.79 18K 1 Gram

10 Grams

1 Tola (11.66g) 406.00

4,060.00

4,733.96 110.55

1,105.50

1,288.75 10,527.58

105,275.80

122,751.58

Note: Indian Rupee (INR) calculations are approximate representations for regional reference. Retail purchase totals at point-of-sale vary marginally based on shifting daily bank conversions and statutory local taxes applied within specific destination borders. Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for May 17, 2026.

Global Market Headwinds

Market analysts attribute the mid-week drop primarily to macroeconomic pressures originating from international trading hubs. Profit-taking by institutional investors and shifting expectations regarding major central bank monetary timelines have temporarily cooled the global demand curve for safe-haven assets. Because the UAE dirham (AED) maintains a structural peg to the United States dollar (USD), daily retail rates across Dubai’s historic Gold Souk and modern retail outlets adjust immediately to real-time international spot moves.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Good Returns), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 28, 2026 09:47 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).