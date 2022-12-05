Dhaka, Dec 5: A 5.2-magnitude earthquake jolted Dhaka on Monday, according to athe Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

Kazi Zebunnesa, a meteorologist from BMD, told Xinhua news agency that the epicentre of the earthquake was at a depth of 10 km in the Bay of Bengal. Earthquake in Indonesia: Strong Quake Shakes Main Island of Java; No Tsunami Alert.

The meteorologist said the epicentre was 520 km away from Agargaon Seismic Centre in Dhaka. The earthquake occurred at 9.02 a.m. Earthquake in Himachal Pradesh: Quake of Magnitude 3.4 Jolts Chamba, Surrounding Districts.

Fire service officers said they had not received any report of damage or casualty yet. Bangladesh, which sits in a seismic zone, is prone to tremors.

