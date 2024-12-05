Tokyo, December 4: An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.3 jolted Japan's Ibaraki Prefecture on Wednesday, the country's weather agency said. According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), the temblor occurred at 7:11 pm local time at a depth of 50 km, measuring 3 on Japan's seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7. Tremors were felt in parts of Tokyo, Xinhua news agency reported.

The temblor's epicentre was located at a latitude of 36.1 degrees north and a longitude of 139.9 degrees east. Earlier on November 26, an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.4 jolted off Japan's Ishikawa. Earthquake in Telangana: Quake of Magnitude 5.3 on Richter Scale Hits Mulugu, Tremors Felt in Hyderabad.

The temblor occurred at 10:47 p.m. local time at a depth of 10 km, measuring lower 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in parts of the prefecture, said the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA). The epicentre was located at a latitude of 37 degrees north and a longitude of 136.5 degrees east.

