A 5.3-magnitude earthquake struck Telangana’s Mulugu district early Wednesday morning, according to the National Center for Seismology. The quake, which occurred at 7:27 am, caused tremors that were felt in Hyderabad, sending residents into a panic. People rushed out of buildings as the ground shook, though no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage have been recorded. Authorities are monitoring the situation and urging residents to remain cautious. Earthquake in Jammu and Kashmir: Quake of Magnitude 5.8 on Richter Scale Jolts Valley, Triggers Panic Among People.

Telangana Earthquake

