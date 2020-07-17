Port Moresby, July 17: A strong earthquake of magnitude 7.2 struck hit Papua New Guinea on Friday. According to National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the powerful quake struck 174km North North-East (NNE) of Port Moresby, which is the capital of Papua New Guinea. The National Centre for Seismology informs that the quake hit the region at 8:20 am today, i.e. on July 17.

There is no report of any casualty or damage to property in Port Moresby due to the tremor. A detailed reports from different parts of the district are awaited. Papua New Guinea, in the southwestern Pacific, encompasses the eastern half of New Guinea and its offshore islands. What is Earthquake? What Are The Causes and Effects of Seismic Waves? Know Everything About This Natural Occurrence.

Here's the tweet:

An earthquake of magnitude 7.2 struck 174km North North-East (NNE) of Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea at 8:20 am today: National Centre for Seismology (NCS) — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2020

According to several reports, the quake struck offshore 18 kms (11.18 miles) east-southeast of Wau in Papua New Guinea, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said. The quake was at a depth of 85.2 km, USGS added.

