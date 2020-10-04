Moscow, October 4: A medium-intensity earthquake hit Russia's Northern Kuril Islands on Sunday. According to Sputnik News, the quake of Magnitude 5.0 on the Richter Scale jolted the islands, Till now, there are no reports of any collateral damage or injury in the earthquake. Earthquake in Russia: 5.6 Magnitude Quake Hits Kamchatka Peninsula.

The epicentre was located 69 kilometres from the Onekotan Island and 180 kilometres east of the Matua Island, reported the Russian news portal. Panic gripped the area due to the tremors. The island is mainly uninhabited. Only, close to 20,000 people live on this island. More details are still awaited. Earthquake in Russia: 7.5-Magnitude Quake Hits off Kuril Islands Says USGS.

Kuril Islands is a volcanic archipelago in Russia's Sakhalin Oblast. The total land area is 10,503.2 square kilometre. The Kuril Islands form part of the ring of tectonic instability encircling the Pacific Ocean referred to as the Ring of Fire.

