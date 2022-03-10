Kyiv, March 10: A fake Telegram account made in the name of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has asked Ukraine's armed forces to yield amid the Russian invasion of the eastern European nation. Soon after the message of surrender went viral, President Zelenksy came forward and denied the claims on his official Telegram channel. The fake account was later taken down by Telegram.

Meanwhile, Pavel Durov, Russian-born co-founder of messaging app Telegram has told Ukrainian users their data is safe. Reportedly, Telegram was banned in Russia in 2018, after a previous refusal by Durov to hand over user data. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Survives Three Assassination Attempts in Past Week, Says Report.

Check Tweet by Pavel Durov:

9 years ago I defended the private data of Ukrainians from the Russian government — and lost my company and my home. I would do it again without hesitation. https://t.co/GUFCjbqDc5 — Pavel Durov (@durov) March 7, 2022

Telegram is the most popular messaging app in Ukraine. That is why it is more prone to be used as a medium to share misinformation. Meanwhile, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in his latest video address, claimed that "we managed to organise the work of three humanitarian corridors" from the cities of Sumy, Kyiv, and Energodar, which led to the evacuation of more than 35,000 people, reported the online Ukrayinska Pravda newspaper.

