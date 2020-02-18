FATF Keeps Pakistan in 'Grey List', Cites Islamabad's Insufficient Efforts to Curb Terror Funding: Reports

Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Beijing, February 18: The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) in its plenary meeting in Paris on Tuesday decided to keep Pakistan in the grey list, reported news agency ANI. According to reports, Turkey and Malaysia supported Pakistan in the FATF. The global terror financing watchdog evaluated whether Pakistan had taken sufficient steps and implemented its plan of action to fight the global menace. FATF to Evaluate Pakistan's Actions on Curbing Terror Financing.

In the plenary session, Pakistan submitted a report on action regarding the implementation of the watchdog's measures. A Pakistan delegation led by Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar submitted the report. In the report, Pakistan mentioned that it implemented at least 14 points out of the 27 point action plan of the organisation. What is 'Dark Grey' List of FATF? Know About Essential Stage Where Pakistan Faces Risk of Being Blacklisted.

According to reports, Pakistan expressed its inability to implement at least two points of FATF’s plan. Pakistan also highlighted the recent conviction of Jamat-ud-Dawa (JUD) chief Hafiz Saeed at the FATF. Saeed was sent to at least five-and-a-half years imprisonment in two terror funding cases.

Earlier this year, Pakistan had also urged the US to get it off the grey list of the FATF. Meanwhile, India expedited efforts to ensure that Pakistan should be black-listed by the FATF. Last year in October, the global terror funding watchdog had put Pakistan on its grey list till February, 2020.