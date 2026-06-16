Final Instagram Post of Maria Eduarda Who Died in Brazil Rope Jump Tragedy Revealed; Know What She Shared

A 21-year-old woman died on Saturday morning, June 13, after falling approximately 40 meters (130 feet) during an extreme rope jumping excursion at an abandoned railway structure known as the "Skeleton Bridge" in Limeira, São Paulo, Brazil. Authorities confirmed that the victim, Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas, plummeted to her death because event operators launched her from the jumping platform without attaching her safety harness to the primary line.

Following the incident, Brazilian police detained six individuals and formally arrested three staff members on charges of manslaughter through gross negligence. Brazil Rope Jump Tragedy: 21-Year-Old Woman Dies After Being Launched From Skeleton Bridge Without Safety Cord Attached; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Fatal Equipment Failure in Brazil and Arrests

According to the São Paulo Public Security Secretariat (SSP), the fatal incident occurred during an event organised by an extreme sports company called Entre Cordas. Witnesses and video footage circulating on social media showed staff members leading Freitas to the edge of the platform on the Ponte do Esqueleto (Skeleton Bridge). Bystanders reported that the operators pushed or launched her over the side without verifying if her primary rope system was secured. On-site witnesses attempted to administer first aid, but emergency medical technicians from the Emergency Mobile Care Service (SAMU) pronounced Freitas dead at the scene due to severe impact trauma.

Following the fall, a brief pursuit unfolded when two organisers allegedly fled into the surrounding woods. State police deployed a military helicopter to locate the escaping personnel. Law enforcement initially detained six individuals connected to the company. Investigators later released three of those detained and formally booked three men, aged 27, 32, and 47. One of the arrested suspects is a certified civil firefighter, while the other two acted as jump assistants. All three face charges of homicídio com dolo eventual - a legal distinction under Brazilian law where defendants may not have intended to kill, but actively assumed a lethal risk through gross negligence.

Chilling Final Social Media Post of Deceased Woman

In the hours leading up to the tragedy, Freitas uploaded a series of stories to her Instagram account that have since taken on a new, chilling meaning. According to a report by Globo, which shared three screenshots of her final updates, the young woman posted an image of the steep height from where the jump commences. Another photo showed two wristbands, both bearing the phrase "Takeoff authorised" in Portuguese, while a third image captured a "Danger" sign posted along a rural road. Her final text overlay directly questioned her decision to participate in the high-risk excursion. "Who was the crazy person who let me jump off a bridge?” she wrote just hours before her death. Brazil Shocker: 3-Year-Old Boy Dies in Back Seat of Car After Stepmother Allegedly Forgets To Drop Him at Nursery in Videira; Investigation Underway.

Background on the Unregulated 'Skeleton Bridge'

The Skeleton Bridge is an unfinished, abandoned concrete railway structure spanning the border between the municipalities of Limeira and Cordeirópolis. Originally built decades ago for a federal rail line that never went into service, the structure has since become a notorious, unmonitored hub for illegal rope jumping - an extreme sport distinct from bungee jumping that utilises less-elastic climbing ropes to generate longer freefalls. Freitas's death is not the first fatality recorded at the location. Following the death of a cyclist on the bridge in 2024, Brazil's federal Ministry of Management and Innovation ordered the structure to be boarded up and explicitly warned the public against entry. Despite these directives, extreme sports groups frequently bypassed the physical barriers.

In the wake of Saturday's tragedy, Limeira Mayor Murilo Félix announced that the municipality is launching a lawsuit against the federal government, citing ongoing omission and failure to properly secure the Union-owned property. Entre Cordas, which charged participants roughly 180 Brazilian Reais (approximately USD 33 USD) per jump, deactivated all its social media pages immediately following the incident.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2026 02:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).