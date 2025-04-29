Videira, April 29: In a shocking incident, a woman allegedly forgot her three-year-old stepson was asleep in the back seat of her car, leaving him trapped for over 10 hours in sweltering heat. The boy, Miguel Antunes Versari, was later found dead inside the vehicle in Videira, Brazil, where outside temperatures soared to 31 degrees Celsius. Authorities believe the temperature inside the car may have exceeded 57 degrees Celsius, causing the boy to dehydrate and die.

According to a report by The Mirror, Miguel's stepmother was supposed to drop him off at nursery on the morning of April 25, but after dropping off her wife, who works as a nurse, she forgot about the boy. He had fallen asleep in the back seat during the drive, and she failed to realise he was still in the car when she went about her day. It wasn’t until later, when she prepared to pick him up from the nursery, that she found his lifeless body in the car. Brazil Shocker: 14-Year-Old Boy Falls Sick and Dies After Injecting Dead Butterfly's Mixture, Police Suspect Viral Challenge Behind Teenager's Mysterious Death.

Authorities have launched a suspicious death investigation, questioning the stepmother about the incident. According to the reports, she mentioned that Miguel had been unwell with flu-like symptoms and was given ibuprofen before falling asleep in the car. The police are also reviewing CCTV footage from the family home to gather more details about the events leading up to the tragedy, as reported by The Mirror. Brazil: Scientists Discover 113-Million-Year-Old ‘Hell Ant’ Fossil With Scythe-Like Jaws in Crato Formation.

The incident occurred in the town of Videira, Brazil, where the outside temperature reached 31 degrees Celsius. Inside the car, the temperature is believed to have risen dramatically, potentially exceeding 57, which is comparable to the heat of an oven. This extreme heat would have caused severe dehydration in the young child, who had been left trapped in the vehicle for hours. The exact cause of death is still under investigation, with police waiting for an autopsy report to confirm the details.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2025 03:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).