Paris, February 17: Joel Le Scouarnec, a former surgeon, will go on trial on February 24 in France’s largest child sexual abuse case. The 74-year-old is accused of raping or sexually assaulting 299 patients, most of them children, over a 25-year period. Many victims were allegedly unconscious under anesthesia at the time.

Le Scouarnec was previously convicted in 2020 and sentenced to 15 years in prison for abusing his child neighbour, two nieces, and a 4-year-old patient. However, investigators later discovered detailed logs of additional victims in his diary. Prosecutors say he has admitted to many of the allegations. France Shocker: Man Rapes Daughter For Years, Offers Her to Strangers For Sex; Sentenced to 20 Years in Jail.

His case raises serious concerns about France’s healthcare system. Despite a 2005 conviction for child pornography, Le Scouarnec continued working in public hospitals until his 2017 arrest. A psychiatrist raised concerns in 2006, but no action was taken. ‘No Sex’ Divorce Case: French Woman Whose Husband Divorced Her for Refusing Sex Is Not ‘At Fault’, Says Europe’s Highest Human Rights Court in Landmark Ruling.

One victim, Mathis Vinet, was allegedly abused at age 10 during a hospital stay in 2007. He later suffered from post-traumatic stress, substance abuse, and died of an overdose at 24 in 2021. His grandparents, now plaintiffs in the case, believe the abuse contributed to his death.

The trial follows the recent conviction of Dominique Pelicot, who was found guilty of drugging his wife and enlisting men to rape her.

Prosecutors have also launched an investigation into potential negligence by medical authorities who failed to act. France’s Health Ministry and Medical Association have not commented. Victims hope the trial will bring justice and accountability to those who enabled Le Scouarnec to continue practicing.

