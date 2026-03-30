Mumbai, March 30: A significant fire broke out at the Bazan oil refinery in Haifa's industrial zone in Israel today, Monday, March 30, following a coordinated missile and drone attack launched from Iran and Lebanon. Local emergency services responded to reports of multiple impacts near the facility, which serves as Israel's largest oil processing hub. While thick plumes of smoke were visible across the Haifa Bay area, preliminary assessments suggest the blaze was contained and did not result in immediate casualties or a significant breach of hazardous materials.

Details of the Strike on the Bazan Oil Refinery

The incident occurred during a broad aerial assault that triggered sirens in nearly 100 towns and cities across northern and central Israel. Footage aired on local television showed flames rising from the refinery complex shortly after 11:45 AM local time. According to the Israel Fire and Rescue Services, it remains unclear whether the facility was hit by a direct missile strike or by falling debris from an Iron Dome interception. Middle East Conflict: UAE Intercepts 16 Ballistic Missiles, 42 UAVs Launched From Iran, Defence Ministry Says.

The Israel Electric Corporation (IEC) reported localised power outages in the Haifa area after shrapnel damaged high-tension power lines. However, technicians were able to restore electricity to the majority of affected residential neighbourhoods within an hour.

Regional Escalation and Retaliation

The attack on the Haifa refinery is part of a wider escalation in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) issued a statement claiming responsibility for the strikes, asserting they were in retaliation for recent US and Israeli operations targeting Iranian energy infrastructure, specifically the South Pars gas field earlier this month. In addition to the Haifa site, reports indicated that the Neot Hovav industrial zone in Beersheba was also targeted, leading to toxic gas leak warnings for residents in the south. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that reserve and regular search-and-rescue units have been deployed to various impact sites to assess structural damage. Iran-US-Israel War: Iranian Navy Vows to Strike US Carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, Tracks Movement After IRIS Dena Sinking.

Impact on National Energy Supply

Energy Minister Eli Cohen addressed the public on Monday afternoon, stating that while the fire caused a temporary disconnection of some supply sources at the refinery, the overall damage to the national power grid is "localised and not significant". The Bazan refinery is a critical strategic asset, supplying approximately half of the country's domestic fuel needs, including gasoline, diesel, and aviation fuel. Authorities have conducted air quality monitoring in the Haifa Bay area and have so far found no abnormal values that would pose a threat to public health. Residents have been advised to follow Home Front Command instructions as the military remains on high alert for further barrages.

The Haifa refinery has been a recurring target during the 2026 conflict. A previous strike in June 2025 resulted in three fatalities and a temporary halt in operations. This latest exchange follows a month-long period of intense military activity, including joint Israel-U.S. strikes on Iranian leadership and fuel depots, which have significantly impacted global oil prices and regional stability.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of Israel), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 30, 2026 02:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).