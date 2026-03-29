Abu Dhabi, March 29: The United Arab Emirates on Sunday said that its air defence systems successfully intercepted 16 ballistic missiles and 42 unmanned aerial vehicles, launched from Iran. According to an official statement shared by the UAE Ministry of Defence, "The UAE air defences engaged 16 ballistic missiles and 42 UAVs launched from Iran." Providing a broader operational update, the Ministry stated, "Since the onset of the blatant Iranian aggression, UAE air defences have engaged 414 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and 1914 UAVs."

The Ministry confirmed, "The attacks resulted in the martyrdom of two armed forces members while performing their national duty, along with a civilian contractor, and 8 fatalities." In addition to the casualties, a total of 178 people were injured, with injuries ranging from minor to moderate and severe. The Ministry of Defence affirmed that it remains fully prepared and ready to deal with any threats, and will firmly confront any attempts to undermine State security in a manner that ensures the protection of its sovereignty, security and stability, and safeguards its national interests and capabilities. Iran-US-Israel War: Iranian Navy Vows to Strike US Carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, Tracks Movement After IRIS Dena Sinking.

Meanwhile, Speaker of Iran's Parliament, MB Ghalibaf, accused the US of "secretly plotting a ground invasion" and assured that Tehran is prepared for it. He also warned the Gulf countries, which are allowing the US to launch an attack from their soil, vowing to "punish" the regional partners. "The enemy sends messages of friendship openly, while secretly plotting a ground invasion. We are waiting for their arrival; we will set them ablaze and punish their regional partners forever." Ghalibaf said. ‘Strait of Trump’: Donald Trump Jokingly ‘Renames’ Hormuz Strait After Himself Mid-Speech (Watch Video).

This comes after The Washington Post, quoting a US officials, reported that the Pentagon is preparing for weeks of limited ground operations in Iran, potentially including raids on Kharg Island and coastal sites near the Strait of Hormuz. According to a US official, the plan is not to fully invade Iran but can involve special raids by special operations and conventional infantry troops. However, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday said that the United States can accomplish its military objectives in the war against Iran "without any ground troops". This comes amid rising conflict in West Asia, with increasing reports of strikes on strategic infrastructure across multiple countries in the region.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)