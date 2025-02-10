Mumbai, February 10: In a major development for Hajj 2025, Saudi Arabia has announced that children will no longer be permitted to join pilgrims at the holy sites. The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah cited safety concerns due to severe overcrowding during the pilgrimage, aiming to protect children from potential risks, TOI said. Additionally, priority will be given to first-time pilgrims for Hajj this year.

Registration for Hajj 2025 has officially begun, with Saudi citizens and residents able to register via the Nusuk app or the online portal. Pilgrims must verify their information and register any accompanying companions. The ministry has stressed the importance of being prepared before Hajj package sales, which are now available through the app. Domestic pilgrims also have the option to pay for their packages in three instalments. Mecca, Medina Real Estate Open for Foreign Investment: Saudi Arabia Now Allows Foreigners To Invest in Companies Owning Property Within Islam’s 2 Holiest Sites.

Saudi Arabia Changes Visa Rules for 14 Nations

In a related move, Saudi Arabia has changed its visa policy, effective February 1. Citizens from 14 countries, including India, will now only be eligible for single-entry visas. This change is aimed at curbing unauthorized pilgrimages, as many individuals with multiple-entry visas enter Saudi Arabia during Hajj without proper registration, leading to overcrowding at pilgrimage sites. Affected countries include Algeria, Bangladesh, Egypt, India, Indonesia, Iraq, and others. Saudi Arabia’s Network of Spending and Influence Detailed Before Getting World Cup 2034 From FIFA.

Additionally, Saudi Arabia has suspended one-year multiple-entry visas for tourism, business, and family visits from these nations, with the new single-entry visa valid for 30 days.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 10, 2025 06:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).