Iran Executes 2 Men Convicted of Spying for Israel’s Mossad: Accused of Sharing Sensitive Data via Telegram During Iran-US-Israel Conflict

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Tehran, May 2: Iran on Saturday executed two men convicted of spying for Israel's intelligence agency Mossad, the Mizan news agency of the Iranian judiciary reported. The individuals, identified as Yaqoub Karimpour and Naser Bekrzadeh, were hanged following judicial proceedings and the upholding of their death sentences by the Supreme Court of Iran, the report said. It added that Karimpour had knowingly continued his "effective" cooperation with Mossad during the 40-day war involving Iran, the United States, and Israel, sending the country's sensitive information to a Mossad officer through the Telegram messaging platform, Xinhua news agency reported. Iran Executes Mossad Spy; State Media Says Classified Data, Sensitive Site Videos Shared with Israel for Crypto Payments and Promise of USD 1 Million, UK Visa.

According to Mizan, he was accused of involvement in sound explosions, carrying out harmful actions on the Mossad officer's orders, filming military sites and providing false reports and information to security institutions in western Iran during the war to deceive them, among other acts. The report said he had received some money in return for conducting the missions for Mossad. The other convict, Bekrzadeh, had provided Mossad with information, photos and videos of different public and law enforcement places in Iran, as well as the country's important government and provincial officials and religious figures, through WhatsApp messaging platform and email in return for certain amounts of money. Iran Busts Alleged Mossad-Linked Drone Factory in Tehran; 2 Israeli Arrested (Watch Videos).

On February 28, Israel and the United States launched joint attacks on Tehran and other Iranian cities, killing Iran's then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and senior commanders. Iran responded with waves of missile and drone strikes targetting Israel and US bases and assets in the Middle East. A ceasefire was reached between the warring sides on April 8, followed by peace talks in Islamabad on April 11 and 12, which ended without an agreement. US President Donald Trump told lawmakers of the US on Saturday that the war against Iran has “terminated” as the military action, which was launched without Congressional approval, has reached a 60-day legal deadline.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2026 07:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).