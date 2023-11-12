Tel Aviv, November 12: Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Sunday said that the popular Israel web series ‘Fauda’ star Matan Meir (38) has been killed in Gaza while fighting against Hamas. The IDF commenced ground invasion of Gaza on October 27 and has killed several Hamas men since the invasion while IDF has also lost 38 soldiers. Hostages and Missing Families Forum To Sue Top Hamas Leaders in International Court of Justice for October 7 Attacks.

Many countries have called for a ceasefire but the Israeli government and the IDF have not relented so far.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 12, 2023 03:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).