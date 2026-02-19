Washington, February 19: US President Donald Trump on Thursday launched what he called the “,” a new forum of world leaders meeting at the U.S. Institute of Peace, and announced a $10 billion U.S. contribution tied to postwar stabilisation and relief efforts in Gaza. “What we’re doing is a very simple piece. It’s called the Board of Peace, and it’s all about an easy word to say, but a hard word to produce — peace, but we’re going to produce it,” Trump said as he opened the inaugural session alongside Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, special envoy Steve Witkoff, and board member Jared Kushner.

Trump said leaders from other countries were following the meeting remotely. “And the ones that aren’t here are watching on Zoom,” he said. He described the board as “the most prestigious board ever put together” and said it would work “to ensure a brighter future for the people of Gaza, the Middle East, and the entire world.” Donald Trump Gathers Members of ‘Board of Peace’ for First Meeting, With Some US Allies Wary of New Body (Watch Videos).

US President Donald Trump Launches ‘Board of Peace'

🚨JUST IN: President Trump discusses drawing the line in the sand for the Iranian Mullahs. "Now is the time for Iran to join us on a path that will complete what we're doing. If they join us, that'll be great. If they don't join us, that'll be great too but it'll be a very… pic.twitter.com/ADK9NX1yUF — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) February 19, 2026

President Trump meets with all of the founding member countries of the international Board of Peace pic.twitter.com/63VNVDRrch — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) February 19, 2026

Representatives from over 40 countries, including several heads of state such as Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, attended the inaugural meeting. India was represented by Namgya Khampa, Deputy Indian Ambassador to the US.

Trump declared, “The war in Gaza is over. It’s over,” while warning that “the world is now waiting on Hamas.” He said Hamas was expected to give up its weapons. “Hamas has been — I think they’re going to give up their weapons, which is what they promised. If they don’t, it will be — you know, they’ll be harshly met, very harshly met,” he warned. He said the ceasefire that began last October had held and claimed all remaining hostages had been returned. ‘Member States Have Pledged More Than USD 5 Billion’: Donald Trump Outlines Gaza Plan Ahead of ‘Board of Peace’ Meet.

“The ceasefire was held and every last remaining hostage, both living and dead, has been returned home,” Trump said. “They brought the last — last one home a week ago. And we got all 28 of them, living and dead.”

Trump announced contributions from a group of countries and described the totals as an early start for the new effort. “I’m pleased to announce that Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, UAE, Morocco, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan, and Kuwait have all contributed more than $7 billion toward the relief package,” he said.

He added that the U.N. Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Assistance “is raising $2 billion for the support of Gaza,” and that FIFA would raise “a total of $75 million for projects in Gaza.” The largest pledge, he said, would come from the United States.

“The United States is going to make a contribution of $10 billion to the Board of Peace,” Trump said, calling it “a very small number when you look at that compared to the cost of war.”

Trump also said some countries were committing personnel to help preserve the ceasefire. “Albania, Kosovo, Kazakhstan have all committed troops and police to stabilize Gaza,” he said, adding that “Egypt and Jordan are likewise providing very, very substantial help, troops, training and support, for a very trustworthy Palestinian police force.”

In wide-ranging remarks, Trump credited his team — including Rubio, Witkoff, and Kushner — for diplomacy he said had helped end multiple conflicts. He also brought up India and Pakistan, saying, “Planes were being shot down,” and describing how he pressed both sides to de-escalate. “I said, listen, I’m not doing trade deals with you two guys if you don’t settle this up,” he said. “But I said if you fight, I’m going to put 200 percent tariffs on each of your countries,” adding that they were “two nuclear nations.”

The latest phase of the Gaza conflict began after the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack on Israel, which killed about 1,200 people and led to more than 200 hostages being taken. Israel’s ensuing military campaign in Gaza has killed tens of thousands of Palestinians, according to Gaza health authorities, and triggered a humanitarian crisis.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official Truth Social Account of Donald Trump). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 19, 2026 11:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).