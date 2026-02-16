Dana Eden, the award-winning producer and co-creator of the acclaimed espionage thriller Tehran, was found dead in an Athens hotel room on Sunday, February 15, 2026. The 52-year-old filmmaker was in the Greek capital to oversee production of the show’s fourth season. Following a preliminary investigation, Greek police officials and the Israeli public broadcaster, KAN, confirmed the news on Monday, stating that initial evidence points to suicide. 'Tehran' Producer Dana Eden Found Dead in Athens While Filming Season 4, Police Suspect Suicide Amid Murder Rumours.

Dana Eden No More

The discovery was made by Eden's brother after she failed to respond to several messages. Local authorities arrived at the central Athens hotel, where she had been staying since early February, and found no immediate signs of foul play.

In response to social media speculation suggesting potential criminal or nationalistic motives given the sensitive political nature of her work, Eden’s production company, Donna and Shula Productions, issued a firm rebuttal.

"The production company wishes to clarify that the rumours of a criminal or nationally motivated death are false and unfounded," the statement read. "This is a moment of great pain for the family, friends, and colleagues. We ask that Dana’s dignity and the privacy of her loved ones be respected."

Dana Eden’sProduction Company Donna and Shula Productions Issues Statement Following Her Passing

Who Was Dana Eden?

Eden was regarded as a visionary in the Israeli television industry. She gained international prominence as a co-creator and executive producer of Tehran, a Mossad thriller that streams globally on Apple TV+.

In 2021, the series achieved a historic milestone by winning the International Emmy Award for Best Drama Series. During her acceptance speech, Eden expressed her hope that the show could serve as a bridge, stating she wished for a future where "Israelis and Iranians will be able to walk together in Jerusalem and in Tehran as friends."

Colleagues described her as a "central figure" who was deeply committed to her craft. At one point during the production of Tehran, Eden reportedly mortgaged her own home to ensure the project could continue through financial gaps.

Dana Eden Filmography

While Tehran was her most famous global export, Eden’s body of work spanned over 30 years and covered a wide range of genres, from gritty crime dramas to children’s programming. Her notable credits include Tehran, Magpie, Shakshouka, Saving the Wildlife and Yom Haem.

Early Career

Born in 1973, Eden was essentially born into the industry. Her father, Yoram Levy, founded a production company in her name when she was only a year old. She attended the prestigious Thelma Yellin High School of the Arts and began working in television production in the 1990s. Anand Ramanand Sagar Chopra, Son of ‘Ramayan’ Series Creator Ramanand Sagar, Dies in Mumbai.

After her father fell ill, she took over the management of the family business, eventually forming a legendary professional partnership with producer Shula Spiegel. Together, their company produced over 40 television series and films, shaping the landscape of modern Israeli media and bringing its stories to the global stage.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Donna and Shula Productions). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 16, 2026 11:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).